ALLE Zeitungs-News nach Rubriken sortiert  KLICK MICH

The exclusive Dressage Top 10 is coming to Sweden and Sweden International Horse Show. And brings at the same time a new and exciting format to the dressage sport. - “This is what I have wished for my sport for many, many years”, says the world ranking list number one Isabell Werth, (GER). The world’s very best dressage combinations will compete for close to 200 000 euros in the Saab Top 10 Dressage.