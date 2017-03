ALLE Zeitungs-News nach Rubriken sortiert  KLICK MICH

The Global Champions League can today reveal the full 2017 team line up, featuring many of the biggest names in show jumping and including 8 out of the world’s current top 10 ranked riders. The sport’s leading athletes such as Ludger Beerbaum (GER), Christian Ahlmann (GER), Simon Delestre (FRA), Marcus Ehning (GER), Eric Lamaze (CAN) and World Number 1 Daniel Deusser (GER) have all joined teams for the 2017 season...