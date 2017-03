ALLE Zeitungs-News nach Rubriken sortiert  KLICK MICH

Watch as Monty points out the gestures of communication in the horse's language, Equus, somewhat like signing for the deaf. Often called the original Horse Whisperer, Monty Roberts has demonstrated these methods since the 1940s but was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II in 1989 for his lifetime body of work. His autobiography The Man Who Listens to Horses (1996) became a New York Times bestseller and remained there for 58 weeks. www.MontyRoberts.com ...