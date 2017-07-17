PRESS RELEASE

17 July 2017

Equestrian competitors can gallop to success with evening at UoN

Equestrian competitors can make sure they don’t fall at the first hurdle with an evening of workshops hosted by an Equestrian TeamGBR psychologist and a physiotherapist at the University of Northampton this summer.

Those who sign up are set for interactive workshops aimed at increasing their success in competition by preparing them mentally and physically using methods employed by elite level athletes.

University of Northampton and TeamGBR sports psychologist Nichola Kentzer, together with TeamGBR Chartered Physiotherapist Daisy Collins, will deliver the workshops on 1 August at Holdenby, located in our Park Campus.

Respectively, they will cover athletes managing their emotions and dealing with their environments effectively and also how exercises such as Pilates can aid competitors’ control, stability and movement.

Encouraging equestrians from far and wide to attend, Nichola said: “British equestrians gave a sterling performance at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic games, winning a total of nine gold medals.

“However, non-Olympic disciplines do not receive any funding so we are asking fellow British equestrians to steer our Pony Driving Team towards medals at the forthcoming World Championships.

“Coming along to our open evening will also help better prepare minds and bodies for their own sporting triumphs.”

The workshops have been developed to support of TeamGBR’s Pony Carriage Driving Team as they prepare to enter the World Championships in Germany on 15-20 August.

Tickets for the evening cost £25.00 and include refreshments. All proceeds from the evening will be donated to the British Pony Driving Team.

Those who are interested can book via UoN’s online shop.

Donate toward Team GBR success.

Follow the British Pony Driving Team’s progress on Facebook.

For more information about our joint honours sports studies and psychology course, check out our website. ​

