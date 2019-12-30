Durban/east London, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Mpumalanga.+27780171131 ssd solution used to clean all type of blackened, tainted and defaced bank notes. We sell ssd chemical solution used to clean all type of black money and any color currency, stain and defaced bank notes with any others equipment being bad.+27788676511 Our technicians are highly qualified and are always ready to handle the cleaning perfectly. Our ssd chemical is 100% pure.

__-United state,Germany & England% Automatic ssd solution for sale +27780171131 Rustenburg, Polokwane Durban/east London, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Mpumalanga.

durban, we are specialized in chemistry for anti-breeze bank notes. We also do chemicals melting and recovering of all type of bad money from black to white. We also sale chemicals like tourmaline, s.s.d. Chemical solution, And many other activation powder. About ssd solution for cleaning black money chemical and allied product incorporated is a major manufacturer of industrial and pharmaceutical products with key specialization in the production of ssd automatic solution used in the cleaning of black money and defaced money and stained bank notes with anti -breeze quality. The ssd solution in its full range is the best chemical in the market for cleaning anti breeze bank notes, defaced currency, and marked notes. Others for damaged notes, bills like us call +27780171131