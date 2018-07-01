Monty and Pat Roberts' Flag Is Up Farms feiern 50 jähriges Jubiläum

So lebt und wohnt Monty Roberts seit 50 Jahren - Flag Is Up Farms is the internationally renowned starting point for some of the world’s most successful performance horses and highest earning racehorses. It is also the home of the Monty Roberts International Learning Center and equine celebrity Shy Boy. Monty and Pat Roberts, with their team of exceptional trainers have used force-free, Join-Up® training methods to start horses on their way to happy, healthy, and successful careers in a variety of disciplines and applications. Remedial horses have found an environment among the team at Flag Is Up Farms that fosters a safe haven to mend troubling behaviors and get back on track for success. Flag Is Up Farms’ notoriety as home to “The Man Who Listens to Horses,” Monty Roberts, has also created a demand to open the farm to the public. Visitors are welcome from 9am to 5pm daily, with no fee or reservation required. The farm and hacienda facilities which have been featured in Town & Country Magazine are also host to numerous corporate events throughout the year, offering an enriching and educational experience for your team...