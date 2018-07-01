Für einen musikalischen Sonntagsfrühschoppen - Da legst die nieda - 2 Stunden beste Bluegrassmusic - da staunen DEINE Ohren bei Bluegrass music 2 - A two hour long compilation...

0:00:00 - Blue Moon Rising - Blue Moon Rising

0:02:55 - Volume Five - I Am A Drifter

0:06:08 - Randy Kohrs - Take Me Back

0:09:06 - Junior Sisk - Cold In Carolina (Feat. Ramblers Choice)

0:11:35 - Tony Trischka - Say Goodbye (For KM)

0:14:39 - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - You Ain't Going Nowhere

0:18:16 - Terry Baucom - Carry Me Back To Carolina (Feat. Buddy Melton)

0:21:04 - Balsam Range - Eldorado Blue

0:24:12 - The Grascals - Last Train To Clarksville

0:27:10 - The Seldom Scene - Boots Of Spanish Leather

0:31:57 - Alecia Nugent - I Cried All The Way To Kentucky

0:36:19 - Adam Steffey - Dear John

0:38:43 - The Grass Cats - Hungry Heart

0:41:07 - Larry Cordle - Train On The Island (Feat. The Virginia Luthiers)

0:43:28 - The Spinney Brothers - Lousville Woman

0:46:23 - BlueRidge - Avalanche

0:48:33 - Michael Cleveland - Miller's Cave

0:51:35 - Dan Tyminski - Who Showed Who

0:54:55 - Ruth Moody - Trouble And Woe

0:58:05 - Big Country Bluegrass - I'm Putting On My Leaving Shoes

1:00:59 - Alan Bibey - Cry, Baby Cry

1:04:35 - Boy Named Banjo - Blue Hole Bridge

1:07:59 - Claire Lynch - My Florida Sunshine

1:10:58 - Terry Baucom - Good Time Mountain Man (Feat. Chris Stapleton & Ronnie Bowman)

1:13:43 - Phil Leadbetter - Hole In The Earth (Feat. Steve Wariner)

1:17:21 - Lonesome River Band - Mayhayley's House

1:21:28 - Otis Gibbs - The Darker Side Of Me

1:25:48 - Breaking Grass - Hole In The Ground

1:29:06 - Blue Moon Rising - I Don't Need Your Kind Of Love

1:32:25 - The Grascals - Me And John And Paul

1:35:37 - Junior Sisk - It's So Cold (Feat. Ramblers Choice)

1:39:32 - Russ Barenberg - Redbird In The Willow/ The Lakes

1:43:09 - Darin And Brooke Aldrige - Lonely Ends Where Love Begins

1:45:34 - Michael Cleveland - Sunday Drive

1:49:37 - Alecia Nugent - Hillbilly Goddess

1:52:47 - Pickin' On Series - In Bloom (Feat. Iron Horse)

1:56:50 - Russell Moore & IIIrd Time Tyme Out - River Bottom

2:00:06 - Rhonda Vincent - Ashes Of Mt. Augustine

2:03:31 - Jeff Autry - Leather Britches (Feat. Wayne Benson & Aubrey Haynie)

2:06:54 - Randy Kohrs - This Must Be The Bottom

2:09:45 - Adam Steffey - One More For The Road

2:13:43 - Alan Bibey - Worried Man Blues (Feat. Grasstowne)