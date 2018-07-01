Für einen musikalischen Sonntagsfrühschoppen - Da legst die nieda - 2 Stunden beste Bluegrassmusic - da staunen DEINE Ohren bei Bluegrass music 2 - A two hour long compilation...
0:00:00 - Blue Moon Rising - Blue Moon Rising
0:02:55 - Volume Five - I Am A Drifter
0:06:08 - Randy Kohrs - Take Me Back
0:09:06 - Junior Sisk - Cold In Carolina (Feat. Ramblers Choice)
0:11:35 - Tony Trischka - Say Goodbye (For KM)
0:14:39 - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - You Ain't Going Nowhere
0:18:16 - Terry Baucom - Carry Me Back To Carolina (Feat. Buddy Melton)
0:21:04 - Balsam Range - Eldorado Blue
0:24:12 - The Grascals - Last Train To Clarksville
0:27:10 - The Seldom Scene - Boots Of Spanish Leather
0:31:57 - Alecia Nugent - I Cried All The Way To Kentucky
0:36:19 - Adam Steffey - Dear John
0:38:43 - The Grass Cats - Hungry Heart
0:41:07 - Larry Cordle - Train On The Island (Feat. The Virginia Luthiers)
0:43:28 - The Spinney Brothers - Lousville Woman
0:46:23 - BlueRidge - Avalanche
0:48:33 - Michael Cleveland - Miller's Cave
0:51:35 - Dan Tyminski - Who Showed Who
0:54:55 - Ruth Moody - Trouble And Woe
0:58:05 - Big Country Bluegrass - I'm Putting On My Leaving Shoes
1:00:59 - Alan Bibey - Cry, Baby Cry
1:04:35 - Boy Named Banjo - Blue Hole Bridge
1:07:59 - Claire Lynch - My Florida Sunshine
1:10:58 - Terry Baucom - Good Time Mountain Man (Feat. Chris Stapleton & Ronnie Bowman)
1:13:43 - Phil Leadbetter - Hole In The Earth (Feat. Steve Wariner)
1:17:21 - Lonesome River Band - Mayhayley's House
1:21:28 - Otis Gibbs - The Darker Side Of Me
1:25:48 - Breaking Grass - Hole In The Ground
1:29:06 - Blue Moon Rising - I Don't Need Your Kind Of Love
1:32:25 - The Grascals - Me And John And Paul
1:35:37 - Junior Sisk - It's So Cold (Feat. Ramblers Choice)
1:39:32 - Russ Barenberg - Redbird In The Willow/ The Lakes
1:43:09 - Darin And Brooke Aldrige - Lonely Ends Where Love Begins
1:45:34 - Michael Cleveland - Sunday Drive
1:49:37 - Alecia Nugent - Hillbilly Goddess
1:52:47 - Pickin' On Series - In Bloom (Feat. Iron Horse)
1:56:50 - Russell Moore & IIIrd Time Tyme Out - River Bottom
2:00:06 - Rhonda Vincent - Ashes Of Mt. Augustine
2:03:31 - Jeff Autry - Leather Britches (Feat. Wayne Benson & Aubrey Haynie)
2:06:54 - Randy Kohrs - This Must Be The Bottom
2:09:45 - Adam Steffey - One More For The Road
2:13:43 - Alan Bibey - Worried Man Blues (Feat. Grasstowne)