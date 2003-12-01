2018 in Deutschland unterwegs - Gaby Moreno Performs At NPR Music's 10th Anniversary Concert

Eine Ausnahmestimme - da sollte man einen Auftritt live erleben - tourt 2018 durch Deutschland - eine HUFGEFLÜSTER Empfehlung - When Gaby Moreno's guitar failed her at the start of her set, she borrowed one from Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, with whom she was sharing the bill. But the guitar would barely matter — the Guatemalan singer's set was, justifiably, defined by the stunning range of her voice, which can move from righteously defiant to cracked and wounded in the span of a single note, from Spanish to English in the span of a set...