LIVE STREAM für die Reiterjugend - Buying ALL three Akhal-Tekes!

In this week’s update: New horses at Silverglade Vineyard! The newly renovated stables at Silverglade Vineyard are already coming to good use! Three new Akhal-Tekes just arrived there and they’re impatiently waiting for a new, two-legged friend. The silvery buckskin, the cremello and the dark dapple grey all go for 850 Star Coins each and you can get one of your very own if you have reached at least level 13...