�� Save the date: Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm Returns 17 - 19 June 2022

Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour

The countdown to the Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm is on as the 2022 dates are confirmed for 17 - 19 June 2022. In collaboration with Stockholm Horse Week, the three days of world-class action feature a thrilling festival of equestrian sport with a strong focus on the development of the younger generation.



Tickets for the event at Stockholm’s historic Olympic Stadium will go on sale soon. The world’s elite riders and horses will be in Stockholm to compete in the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL team competitions, which feature U25 riders in teams as the city joins the circuit’s global calendar for the third edition.



Longines Global Champions Tour 2021 season champion and Olympic Gold Medallist Peder Fredricson said: "I’m really looking forward to LGCT Stockholm next summer and to once again compete against the world's best riders at the iconic Olympic stadium. The atmosphere and audience are amazing!"



This year's LGCT Grand Prix of Stockholm winner Scott Brash explained the incredible atmosphere as: "It was an amazing crowd, especially when the Swedish guys ride they really get behind them and it’s great to feel that bit of atmosphere at the shows, it brings the best out in the competitors."



While Edwina Tops-Alexander as part of the winning GCL team Valkensward United at the 2021 Stockholm event smiled: "It feels amazing to ride in Sweden and it is amazing to be at an event with such fantastic spectators and great sport."



It will be an equestrian-themed weekend featuring the highest calibre of show jumping as well as an expansive program and shops for all the family to enjoy. Fans will be able to watch local heroes competing in an arena with a strong heritage in equestrian sport dating back over 100 years including the Olympic Games in 1912 and 1956 and the World Equestrian Games in the summer of 1990.



Back bigger than ever, make sure to stay tuned for an exciting announcement of the full schedule featuring some new classes for 2022. The event is expected to draw huge crowds and with home and international heroes to cheer for, fans will be able to witness a true battle of the world’s best, with riders and teams competing for the top honours in Sweden and for a place in the GC Prague Playoffs.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL