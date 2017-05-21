With 100 days left until the opening of Longines FEI European Championships, 10 life-size horses made by artist Shai Dahan are about to hit the streets of Gothenburg.

Longines FEI European Championships will take place in August and the glass fibre horses, painted in vivid colours, are part of the championship’s city dressing programme.

- The 10 horses, each with its own theme, will be placed at central locations such as Göteborg Landvetter Airport, the ferry terminal Stenaterminalen and Gothenburg Central Station. They will be symbols for the event and welcome visitors to Gothenburg, said Helena Lindqvist, Marketing Manager for Longines FEI European Championships.

Shai Dahan is a renowned street artist, originally from the U.S, who became fascinated by horses when he first moved to Sweden.

- It has been fun to work with sculptures and to paint in three dimensions, said Shai Dahan who is more used to painting murals.

In May, the sculptures aroused great interest when they were exhibited at Götaplatsen in central Gothenburg. In addition to the horses painted by Shai Dahan, one horse will be painted by a group from Kulturlabbet in collaboration with Shai. Kulturlabbet is a day center for people with intellectual disabilities, interested in creative /artistic work.

