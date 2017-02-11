PRESSEMITTEILUNG / PRESS RELEASE Sosath's 20 Hengste am 11. Februar in Vechta Am Samstag, dem 11. Februar 2017 findet die Hengstschau der Station Sosath ab 19:00 Uhr im Pferdezentrum Vechta statt. Unter dem Motto „Zucht und Sport an einem Ort“ werden 20 Spring- und Dressurhengste gezeigt. Interessierte können die Schau in Vechta besuchen oder das Geschehen live bei www.clipmyhorse.tv verfolgen. Karten gibt es an der Abendkasse.



In dem etwa zweieinhalbstündigen Programm werden die Hengste und deren Familien gezeigt. Neben den bereits stationsbekannten Hengsten gibt es in diesem Jahr drei hoffnungsvolle Neuzugänge. Ein Highlight ist der strahlende Siegerhengst der letzten Oldenburger Hauptkörung, Fürst Fabrice von Fürstenball - Sandro Hit - Castro. Der dreijährige wird erstmals vor großem Publikum unter dem Sattel präsentiert. Gerd Sosath freut sich: "Den aktuellen Siegerhengst auf Station zu haben ist schon etwas ganz besonderes. Nach unseren selbstgezogenen Oldenburger Siegerhengsten Lagoheidor (1994) und Stedinger (2002) ist er nun der dritte. Dieser Junghengst begeisterte uns vom ersten Tag an mit einer unglaublich tollen Rittigkeit und Leistungsbereitschaft."



Ganz neu ist auch der in Hannover gekörte Lyon, ein Sohn des Lord Argentinus - Lex Lugar - Couleur-Rubin. Gerd Sosath hatte ihn im letzten Jahr auf der Vorauswahl entdeckt und direkt sein Potential erkannt: "Diesen modernen, athletischen Youngster habe ich gesehen und sofort gekauft. Ich freue mich, dass er dann auch die Körkommission überzeugen konnte".

Dritter im Bunde der Neuen ist der Prämienhengst der westfälischen Körung 2015, Comme Prévu. Der Junghengst stammt von Comme il faut - Quinta Real - Balou du Rouet ab und überzeugte im letzten Jahr als bester Dreijähriger beim 50-Tage-Test in Adelheidsdorf. "Dieses hochaktuelle Blut bringt ganz neue Vielfalt in unser Hengstlot. Der Dreiviertelbruder zu Comilfo Plus ist ein Springer mit allen Möglichkeiten, der abgesichert durch einen erfolgreichen Mutterstamm auch als Vererber interessant ist," so der Stationsinhaber.



Natürlich werden auch die altbewährten Hengste gezeigt. Die Springpferdevererber Cador, Campitello, Casalido, Casiro und Ogano sind ebenso dabei wie Diamant de Landor, Diamant de Plaisir, Naldo, Casino Berlin und Casino Grande.

Im Dressurlot werden die Hengste Adoro, Beniro, Devonport, Florenz, For Dance und Honoré du Soir erwartet. Der inzwischen 24-jährige Vererber Lordanos bleibt zu Hause, steht aber auch 2017 den Züchtern auf der ganzen Welt per Frisch- und Tiefgefriersperma zur Verfügung. Da die Station Sosath für "Familienbilder" bestens bekannt ist, werden auch die Mütter, Schwestern und weiteren Verwandte der selbstgezogenen Hengste gezeigt.



Alle Hengste und weitere Informationen sind auf der Website www.sosath.com bzw. über Facebook (Hof Sosath) zu finden.





Foto zur Veröffentlichung in Verbindung mit dieser Pressemitteilung (Kiki Beelitz): Lyon von Lord Argentinus aus der Lexis Girl von Lex Lugar - Couleur-Rubin. > Foto von Lyon in Druckauflösung An evening with the Sosath Stallions: 20 Stallions will be presented on 11th February 2017 - live at clipmyhorse.tv On Saturday, the 11th of February at 7 pm, Hof Sosath will present its 20 breeding stallions and a selection of their offspring in the auction hall at Vechta. The stallion station operates under the slogan "Breeding and sport together in one place". The presentation will be broadcasted live via www.clipmyhorse.tv.



Within the program, the stallions and their families will be shown. In addition to the well known stallions, there are three promising new members at the Sosath stable. One highlight is the bright winner stallion of the Oldenburg licensing, Fürst Fabrice by Fürstenball - Sandro Hit - Castro. The three-year-old will be shown under saddle in public for the first time. Gerd Sosath is enthusiastic: "To have the current winner stallion at our station is something very special. After our self-bred winner stallions Lagoheidor (1994) and Stedinger (2002), he is the third one. This young stallion fascinated us with his rideability and motivation from the first day on."



Also completely new is the Hanoverian Lyon, a son of Lord Argentinus - Lex Lugar - Couleur-Rubin. Gerd Sosath spotted him at the pre-selection last year and saw his potential: "I saw this modern, athletic youngster and bought him right away. I am very pleased that the he also convinced the commission at the licensing."

The third stallion is the premium stallion of the Westphalian licensing 2015, Comme Prévu. He descends from Comme il faut - Quinta Real - Balou du Rouet and satisfied at his 50-days-test as best three-year-old. "With the latest bloodlines, he brings a lot of diversity to the stallion collection. This three-quarter-brother of Comilfo Plus is a jumper with all possibilities and due to his great dam line, he will be an interesting sire", says the station owner.



Surely, the proven stallions will be in Vechta, too. The jumpers Cador, Campitello, Casalido, Casiro and Ogano will be there as well as Diamant de Landor, Diamant de Plaisir, Naldo, Casino Berlin and Casino Grande.

The dressage stallions will be represented by Adoro, Beniro and Devonport as well as Florenz, For Dance and Honoré du Soir. The 24-year-old Lordanos will stay at home but is available for the breeders via fresh and frozen semen worldwide.

As the station is known for their "family portraits", the mothers, sisters and other relatives of the home-bred stallions will be shown.



All stallions and further information can be found on www.sosath.com or on facebook (Hof Sosath). Tickets are available at our station (via E-Mail to hengstschau@sosath.com or telephone +49 (0) 421-675863). For anyone who is unable to attend the live show at Vechta, but is interested in viewing the presentation can watch the whole show live on the internet, at www.clipmyhorse.tv.



The next event will be the Open Day at Easter Saturday, April 15th.

A foal championship, stallion presentation and a great exhibition about horses, garden and lifestyle make this Open Day a trip for the whole family.



Picture for publication in connection with this press release (Kiki Beelitz): Lyon by Lord Argentinus out of Lexis Girl by Lex Lugar - Couleur-Rubin. > Printable photo of Lyon VIELEN DANK FÜR DIE VERÖFFENTLICHUNG!- TEAM SOSATH