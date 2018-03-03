15 World Class Combinations Set For The 2021 Season Climax: €1.25 Million Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix

Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour

On Saturday 20 November, fifteen of the world's top riders will go into battle for the ultimate individual showdown in show jumping at the third edition of the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix. The 15 challengers are winners of each LGCT Grand Prix during the 2021 season or runners up if the winner was already qualified for the GC Playoffs, and all will take centre stage in the ultimate showdown to contest for the prestigious LGCT Super Grand Prix win.



The Swedish riders have been untouchable this year with Peder Fredricson winning the 2021 Longines Global Champions Tour season Championship in style and claiming the lion's share of the prize money with a total of over €700,000.



Click here to watch Story of the Season: LGCT 2021.



There is €1.25 million up for grabs in the LGCT Super Grand Prix where riders will be battling it out for individual glory adding their name to the history books. The 1.65m competition will kick off at 8:00pm (CET) in Prague's O2 Arena, and will be held over two rounds with the below riders going head to head.



This year's contenders are:



Niels Bruynseels (BEL)

Olivier Robert (FRA)

Peder Fredricson (SWE)

Ben Maher (GBR)

Scott Brash (GBR)

Sameh El Dahan (GBR)

Darragh Kenny (IRL)

Sergio Alvarez Moya (SPA)

John Whitaker (GBR)

Daniel Deusser (GER)

Harrie Smolders (NED)

Malin Baryard-Johnsson (SWE)

Bryan Balsiger (SUI)

Spencer Smith (USA)

Henrik von Eckermann (SWE)



2019's sell-out event saw Ben Maher lift the LGCT Super Grand Prix trophy with his Olympic Champion Explosion W. The pair will be back again to try and defend their title but with such a high calibre of riders yet again heading to Prague's O2 arena, anticipation is rife to see who will emerge victorious this year.



With Prague just a short trip away from many neighbouring European countries, the final event of the 2021 Longines Global Champions Tour season is set to be an absolute cracker with something for all the family to enjoy.



Tickets are still available, to book your place please click here.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL