2019 KENTUCKY STATE FAIR World’s Championship Horse Show SCHEDULE

World’s Top Saddlebreds Ready to Compete in Louisville Starting this Saturday Night

(Louisville, KY - August 15, 2019 ) The 117th annual Kentucky State Fair World’s Championship Horse Show starts this Saturday evening and kicks off eight, exhilarating days that will feature over 2,000 of the world’s top horses, all competing for $1 million+ in awards. And everyone is invited to experience this spectacular show with complimentary balcony seating for the morning and afternoon classes, with evening tickets available for purchase at Freedom Hall. The daily lineup, culminating with the World Grand Championship Finals on Saturday, August 24, is as follows:

Saturday Night, August 17, 7:00 PM - ASR Futurity of Kentucky - Weanlings Kentucky County Fair Harness Pony Championship Equitation - Kentucky Rider - Rider 17 Years & Under Kentucky County Fair Fine Harness Championship ASR Futurity of Kentucky - Yearlings Kentucky County Fair Three-Gaited Championship Kentucky County Fair Roadster Pony Championship Kentucky County Fair Roadster Championship Kentucky County Fair Hackney Pony Championship Kentucky County Fair Five-Gaited Championship;

Sunday Afternoon, August 18, 12:00 NOON - Equitation - Open, Rider 16 Years Old Amateur Gentleman’s Harness Pony Adult Three Gaited Show Pleasure - Division | Equitation - Open, Rider 14 Years Old Adult Amateur Junior Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving Adult Three Gaited Show Pleasure - Division Il of Class 15 Equitation - Open, Rider 15 Years Old Amateur Roadster Pony Over 50 Inches to 52 Inches Adult Three Gaited Show Pleasure - Division Ill of Class 15 ASB Park Horse - Three Gaited Mare Equitation - Open, Rider 17 Years Old Amateur Roadster Pony 50 inches & Under ASB Park Horse - Three Gaited Stallion or Gelding ASB Hunter Country Pleasure;

Sunday Night, August 18, 6:30 PM - ASR Sweepstakes Four-Year-Old Fine Harness Three Gaited Pony - Rider 17 Years Old & Under Junior Exhibitor Show Pleasure Driving, Driver 17 Years Old Under ASR Sweepstakes Four-Year-Old Three-Gaited Park Pleasure Five Gaited Pony - Rider 17 Years Old & Under Amateur Gentleman’s Hackney Pony Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old - Division | Roadster to Bike - Mare Stake ASR Sweepstakes Four-Year-Old Three-Gaited ASB Junior Exhibitor Park Horse - Three Gaited Open Roadster Under Saddle Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old - Division Il of Class 36 Four-Year-Old Roadster Pony to Bike ASR Sweepstakes Four-Year-Old Five-Gaited;

Monday Morning, August 19, 9:00 AM - Equitation - Open, Rider 11 Years Old & Under ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Country Pleasure - Rider Years Old & Under 49 Junior Exhibitor Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving 50 - ASB Adult Five-Gaited Show Pleasure -Division 57 58; Equitation - Open, Riders 12 & 13 Years Old Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony Driver 13 Years Old & Under ASB Adult Five-Gaited Show Pleasure - Division Il of Class 50 Amateur Roadster to Bike Adult Amateur Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving – Division, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure, Rider 13 Years Old & Under- Division, ASB Junior Park - Three Gaited Four-Year-Old Harness Pony ASB Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited Show Pleasure, Rider 17 Years Old & Under – Division, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure, Rider 13 Years Old & Under-Division Il of Class 56 Adult Amateur Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving - Division II of Class 55 ASB Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 17 Years Old & Under - Division II of Class 59 USTA Roadster Eliminations (IF NECESSARY);

Monday Night, August 19, 6:30 PM - Junior Three-Gaited Over 15.2 Harness Pony Mare Stake Junior Five-Gaited Mare Amateur Ladies Fine Harness Junior Three-Gaited 15.2 & Under Roadster Pony Over 50 Inches to 52 Inches Stake Ladies Amateur Five-Gaited Mare Junior Fine Harness Stallion/Gelding Amateur Three-Gaited 15.2 & Under Junior Five-Gaited Stallion/Gelding Amateur Gentlemen Fine Harness Ladies Amateur Five-Gaited Gelding Junior Fine Harness Mare Hackney Pony Mare Stake Amateur Three-Gaited Over 15.2 Ladies Fine Harness Five-Gaited Stallion Stake;

Tuesday Morning, August 20, 9:00 AM - ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Country Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old – Division, ASB Amateur Park Three-Gaited Division, Four-Year-Old Hackney Pony

Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited, Rider 13 Years Old & Under, ASB Adult Three-Gaited Country Pleasure - Division, Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Rider 13 Years Old & Under, Three-Year-Old Hackney Pony

ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Country Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old - Division Il of Class 88

ASB Amateur Park Three-Gaited - Division Il of Class 89, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old - Division, ASB Adult Three-Gaited Country Pleasure - Division Il of Class,

Junior Park Pleasure, Youth Roadster to Bike, Driver 15-21 Years Old, Three-Year-Old Roadster Pony

Weanling Breeders Open, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old -Division II of Class 97, Ladies Roadster to Bike Three-Year-Old Harness Pony, Yearling Breeders Open;

Tuesday Night, August 20, 6:30 PM - ASR Futurity of Kentucky - Two-Year-Old Fine Harness Amateur Five-Gaited Mare Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old – Division, Ladies Amateur Three-Gaited 15.2 & Under ASR National Futurity of Kentucky - Three-Year-Old Five Gaited Amateur Gentlemen Three-Gaited Amateur Five-Gaited Stallion/Gelding ASR National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Fine Harness Amateur Ladies Harness Pony Ladies Amateur Three-Gaited Over 15.2 ASR National Futurity of Kentucky - Three-Year-Old Three Gaited Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old - Division II of Class 113 Open Roadster to Wagon Stake Amateur Ladies Hackney Pony Five-Gaited Mare Stake;

Wednesday Morning, August 21, 9:00 AM - ASR Amateur Futurity of Kentucky - Weanlings Equitation - Open Walk-Trot, Rider 8 Years Old & Under ASB Country Pleasure Driving - Division, Equitation Open Walk-Trot, Rider 9 Years Old ASR National Three-Year-Old Futurity -Park Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony, Driver 14-17 Years Old Equitation - Open Walk-Trot, Rider 10 Years Old Adult Show Pleasure Driving - Division ASR Amateur Futurity of Kentucky - Yearlings ASB Western Country Pleasure Horse Adult Amateur Junior Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving Championship Ladies Amateur Roadster to Bike ASB Country Pleasure Driving - Division Il of Class 129 Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony Under Saddle, Rider 17 Years Old & Under Adult Show Pleasure Driving - Division Il of Class 134 ASR National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Park Pleasure ASR Amateur Futurity of Kentucky Two-Year-Old In-Hand ASB Hunter Country Pleasure Championship;

Wednesday Night, August 21, 6:30 PM - Fine Harness Mare Stake Ladies Three-Gaited Over 15.2 Roadster Pony 50 Inches & Under Stake Fine Harness Stallion/Gelding Stake, Ladies Five-Gaited Gelding

Hackney Pony Stallion or Gelding Stake Three-Gaited Over 15.2 Stake Amateur Roadster Under Saddle

Ladies Five-Gaited Mare, Three Gaited 15.2 & Under Stake Amateur Gentlemen Five Gaited Roadster to Bike - Stallion/Gelding Stake Ladies Three-Gaited 15.2 & Under, ASB Three Gaited Park Championship Harness Pony Stallion/Gelding Stake Five-Gaited Gelding Stake;

Thursday Night, August 22, 6:30 PM - Kentucky State Fair Senior Equitation Championship Junior Three-Gaited Championship Ladies Fine Harness Championship Three-Year-Old Five-Gaited Mare Roadster to Wagon Championship ASB Adult Five-Gaited Show Pleasure Championship Three-Year-Old Three-Gaited Amateur Fine Harness Championship Three-Year-Old Five-Gaited Stallion/Gelding Junior Fine Harness Championship USTA Roadster to Bike Classic Junior Five-Gaited Championship;

Friday Morning, August 23, 9:00 AM - Equitation - Walk-Trot, Rider 8 Years Old & Under Championship Junior Exhibitor Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving Championship ASB Adult Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Championship Equitation - Walk-Trot, Rider 9-10 Years Old Championship Junior Harness Pony Championship Two-Year-Old Three Gaited- Division, ASB Junior Exhibitor Show Pleasure Driving Championship Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited, Rider 13 & Under Championship Two-Year-Old Three Gaited - Division II of Class 179 (IF NECESSARY), Adult Amateur Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving Championship Kentucky State Fair Junior Equitation Championship Two-Year-Old Five-Gaited Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony, Driver 13 Years Old & Under Championship Junior Park Three Gaited Championship Two-Year-Old Fine Harness Mare ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Country Pleasure - Rider 13 Years Old & Under Championship Junior Roadster Pony Championship Two-Year-Old Fine Harness Stallion/Gelding;

Friday Night, August 23, 6:30 PM - ASR Futurity of Kentucky - Two-Year-Old Fine Harness Finals - Class 116 (IF NECESSARY), Five-Gaited Pony Championship Amateur Harness Pony Championship, Ladies Amateur Three-Gaited Championship, ASB Western Country Pleasure Championship, ASB National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Five Gaited Finals - Class 114 (IF NECESSARY) Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship Amateur Roadster Pony Championship Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Rider 13 Years Old & Under Championship, ASR National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Fine Harness Finals - Class 122 (IF NECESSARY), Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship, Amateur Hackney Pony Championship, Three-Gaited Pony Championship, ASB Amateur Park Three-Gaited Championship, Amateur Roadster to Bike Championship, SB National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Three Gaited Finals - Class 120 (IF NECESSARY), Ladies Amateur Five-Gaited Championship;

Saturday Morning, August 24, 9:00 AM - ASB Country Pleasure Driving Championship

Junior Hackney Pony Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship, Junior Park Pleasure Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 13 Years Old & Under Championship, ASB Adult Show Pleasure Driving Championship Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony, Driver 14-17 Years Old Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Country Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship, ASB Adult Three-Gaited Country Pleasure Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Park Championship, Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony Under Saddle, Rider 17 Years Old & Under Championship, Three-Year-Old Fine Harness Mare

Roadster Under Saddle Championship Junior Exhibitor Five Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 17 Years Old & Under Championship, Three-Year-Old Fine Harness Stallion or Gelding;

Saturday Night, August 24, 7:00 PM - 226 Ladies Three-Gaited Championship 227 Harness Pony World’s Grand Championship 228 Roadster to Bike World’s Grand Championship; 229 Amateur Three-Gaited Championship 230 Fine Harness World’s Grand Championship; 231 Ladies Five-Gaited Championship 232; Three-Gaited World’s Grand Championship 233 Roadster Pony World’s Grand Championship Amateur Five-Gaited Championship; Hackney Pony World's Grand Championship; Five-Gaited World’s Grand Championship.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SADDLEBRED HORSE ASSOCIATION: AHSA’s mission is to safeguard the integrity and expand the knowledge of the American Saddlebred horse. The Association promotes humane treatment and improvement of the breed, as well as the stimulation and promotion of interest in its history, breeding, exhibiting, and general improvement. AHSA encourages safe equestrian activities, educating youth in safe, proper horsemanship, as well as the formation of youth associations, the dissemination of educational materials, and awards scholarships to participants in youth horse programs. For further information visit www.asha.net.

ABOUT THE WORLD’S CHAMPIONSHIP HORSE SHOW: The most anticipated event in the industry and held annually since 1902, the prestigious World’s Championship Horse Show, presented in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair, crowns world champion Saddlebreds in a host of different divisions. The show attracts spectators and competitors from across the world, culminating in the World’s Grand Championship Finals on the last Saturday of the week, and includes over 2,000 horses competing for more than $1 million in awards determined by a panel of equestrian professionals. For more information visit www.kyhorsehow.com.

