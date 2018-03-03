2019 KENTUCKY STATE FAIR World’s Championship Horse Show SCHEDULE

World’s Top Saddlebreds Ready to Compete in Louisville Today and Tomorrow

(Louisville, KY - August 23, 2019 ) The 117th annual Kentucky State Fair World’s Championship Horse Show starts this Saturday evening and kicks off eight, exhilarating days that will feature over 2,000 of the world’s top horses, all competing for $1 million+ in awards. And everyone is invited to experience this spectacular show with complimentary balcony seating for the morning and afternoon classes, with evening tickets available for purchase at Freedom Hall. The daily lineup, culminating with the World Grand Championship Finals on Saturday, August 24, is as follows:

Friday Morning, August 23, 9:00 AM - Equitation - Walk-Trot, Rider 8 Years Old & Under Championship Junior Exhibitor Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving Championship ASB Adult Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Championship Equitation - Walk-Trot, Rider 9-10 Years Old Championship Junior Harness Pony Championship Two-Year-Old Three Gaited- Division, ASB Junior Exhibitor Show Pleasure Driving Championship Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited, Rider 13 & Under Championship Two-Year-Old Three Gaited - Division II of Class 179 (IF NECESSARY), Adult Amateur Hackney/Harness Pony Pleasure Driving Championship Kentucky State Fair Junior Equitation Championship Two-Year-Old Five-Gaited Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony, Driver 13 Years Old & Under Championship Junior Park Three Gaited Championship Two-Year-Old Fine Harness Mare ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Country Pleasure - Rider 13 Years Old & Under Championship Junior Roadster Pony Championship Two-Year-Old Fine Harness Stallion/Gelding;

Friday Night, August 23, 6:30 PM - ASR Futurity of Kentucky - Two-Year-Old Fine Harness Finals - Class 116 (IF NECESSARY), Five-Gaited Pony Championship Amateur Harness Pony Championship, Ladies Amateur Three-Gaited Championship, ASB Western Country Pleasure Championship, ASB National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Five Gaited Finals - Class 114 (IF NECESSARY) Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship Amateur Roadster Pony Championship Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Rider 13 Years Old & Under Championship, ASR National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Fine Harness Finals - Class 122 (IF NECESSARY), Junior Exhibitor Five-Gaited, Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship, Amateur Hackney Pony Championship, Three-Gaited Pony Championship, ASB Amateur Park Three-Gaited Championship, Amateur Roadster to Bike Championship, SB National Three-Year-Old Futurity - Three Gaited Finals - Class 120 (IF NECESSARY), Ladies Amateur Five-Gaited Championship;

Saturday Morning, August 24, 9:00 AM - ASB Country Pleasure Driving Championship

Junior Hackney Pony Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship, Junior Park Pleasure Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 13 Years Old & Under Championship, ASB Adult Show Pleasure Driving Championship Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony, Driver 14-17 Years Old Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Three-Gaited, Country Pleasure Rider 14-17 Years Old Championship, ASB Adult Three-Gaited Country Pleasure Championship, ASB Junior Exhibitor Park Championship, Junior Exhibitor Roadster Pony Under Saddle, Rider 17 Years Old & Under Championship, Three-Year-Old Fine Harness Mare

Roadster Under Saddle Championship Junior Exhibitor Five Gaited Show Pleasure Rider 17 Years Old & Under Championship, Three-Year-Old Fine Harness Stallion or Gelding;

Saturday Night, August 24, 7:00 PM - 226 Ladies Three-Gaited Championship 227 Harness Pony World’s Grand Championship 228 Roadster to Bike World’s Grand Championship; 229 Amateur Three-Gaited Championship 230 Fine Harness World’s Grand Championship; 231 Ladies Five-Gaited Championship 232; Three-Gaited World’s Grand Championship 233 Roadster Pony World’s Grand Championship Amateur Five-Gaited Championship; Hackney Pony World's Grand Championship; Five-Gaited World’s Grand Championship.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SADDLEBRED HORSE ASSOCIATION: AHSA’s mission is to safeguard the integrity and expand the knowledge of the American Saddlebred horse. The Association promotes humane treatment and improvement of the breed, as well as the stimulation and promotion of interest in its history, breeding, exhibiting, and general improvement. AHSA encourages safe equestrian activities, educating youth in safe, proper horsemanship, as well as the formation of youth associations, the dissemination of educational materials, and awards scholarships to participants in youth horse programs. For further information visit www.asha.net.

ABOUT THE WORLD’S CHAMPIONSHIP HORSE SHOW: The most anticipated event in the industry and held annually since 1902, the prestigious World’s Championship Horse Show, presented in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair, crowns world champion Saddlebreds in a host of different divisions. The show attracts spectators and competitors from across the world, culminating in the World’s Grand Championship Finals on the last Saturday of the week, and includes over 2,000 horses competing for more than $1 million in awards determined by a panel of equestrian professionals. For more information visit www.kyhorsehow.com.

Erin Jones, in.Mode Marketing