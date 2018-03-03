2021 EQUUS Film & Arts Fest Adds Robert Redford's The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses to Virtual Lineup - Nov. 12-14 ONLY

The EQUUS Film & Arts Fest is available to stream via Film Festival Flix, November 12-21, 2021

Film Festival Flix and the 2021 EQUUS Film & Arts Fest are thrilled to announce a high-profile addition to this year's festival lineup. Already boasting over 40 new horse-centric titles focusing on a wide variety of equine topics, festival director Lisa Diersen is pleased to be able to add the Robert Redford-produced documentary The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses to the abundant number of films on offer at this year's event.

The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses is the only title in this year's slate that will have a limited viewing window. Passholders will be able to access the film via Film Festival Flix's streaming platform on November 12 through November 14. The remainder of the festival can be viewed on demand for the entire duration of the festival, November 12-21.

The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses

"The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses" is a feature-length documentary executive produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen. This film takes audiences on an odyssey throughout America to places few people have seen or even know about. There are more than 80,000 wild horses on our federal lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals. Featuring music by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson and an original song written by Diane Warren and performed by Blanco Brown, this movie will make you fall in love with America all over again and understand why the protection of our wild horses and our public lands are worth fighting for. (90 mins)

Virtual festival passes are on sale now: https://filmfestivalflix.com/equus-film-arts-fest/purchase-tickets/

Film Festival Flix, 4540 Simpson Avenue, Valley Village, CA 91607-4135, USA



