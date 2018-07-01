8 out of Top 10 in Berlin for Battle of Titans

Photo: LGCT / Stefano Grasso

Zur Premiere der Longines Global Champions Tour in der deutschen Hauptstadt Berlin werden acht der zehn bestplatzierten Reiter der Welt am Wochenende im Sommergarten erwartet.

Alle Augen richten sich auf die elfte Etappe, angeführt werden die Springreiter vom Weltranglisten-Ersten Kent Farrington (USA). Lorenzo de Luca (ITA), die Nummer drei der Welt, wird wieder versuchen, wertvolle Punkte zu sammeln, Daniel Deusser (GER), Christian Ahlmann (GER), Eric Lamaze (CAN), Scott Brash (GBR), Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) und Simon Delestre (FRA) – alle unter den Top Ten - haben ebenfalls ihre Teilnahme zugesagt.

Die Gesamtwertung führt noch immer der niederländische Reiter Harrie Smolders (NED) mit 247 Punkten an. Er möchte die Führung ausbauen, wissend, dass nur acht Etappen am Schluss in das Klassement einfließen werden. Der aufstrebende Star im Team Tops, Alberto Zorzi (ITA), wird versuchen, seine bisherige Bilanz von 190 zu erhöhen und seinen direkten Konkurrenten Maikel van der Vleuten (NED), auf Distanz zu halten.

Für das Heimspiel haben sich Ludger Beerbaum (GER), Marco Kutscher (GER), Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann (GER), David Will (GER), Andreas Kreuzer (GER), Christian Kukuk (GER), Nicola Pohl (GER) und die junge hocherfolgreiche Laura Klaphake (GER) viel vorgenommen und hoffen auf ein Publikum, das ihnen einen Heimvorteil verschafft.

Aber es sind ernst zu nehmende Konkurrenten vor Ort, die diese Party stören wollen: Bertram Allen (IRL), Ben Maher (GBR), Olivier Philippaerts (BEL), Nicola Philippaerts (BEL), Gregory Wathelet (BEL), Max Kuhner (AUT), Sergio Alvarez Moya (ESP), Georgina Bloomberg (USA), Denis Lynch (IRL), Henrik von Eckermann (SWE) und Jessica Springsteen (USA), klangvolle Namen, die ebenfalls die Stadt rocken wollen..

Die Veranstaltung ist zu Gast im Sommergarten beim Funkturm in Berlin, der zentral gelegen ist, inmitten eines Parks und gesäumt von der Messe Berlin. Etwa 10,000 Quadratmeter an Fläche stehen zur Verfügung, angelegt im Herzen der Stadt und ausgewiesen als Platz der Entspannung und des Friedens. Seit 1981 beherbergt der Sommergarten Skulpturen zeitgenössischer Berliner Künstler.

Als Skyline und perfekte Rückseite ist der Funkturm sichtbar – einer der wichtigsten Bauten von Berlin. Gebaut 1926, eingeweiht anlässlich der dritten Deutschen Funk-Ausstellung, ist dieses Denkmal begehbar für Besucher, bietet einen herrlichen Ausblick und ein Restaurant.

Das Fünf-Sterne- Reitturnier findet von Freitag, 28. bis Sonntag, 30. Juli statt.

With a spectacular new powerhouse city on the 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour circuit, 8 out of the world’s top 10 head to the brand new destination of Berlin for the 11th leg of the Championship race.

All eyes will be on Germany’s capital city, as the riders at the very top of their game will compete at the influential destination, headed up by World Number 1 Kent Farrington (USA). It’s set to be another battle of the Titans - spectators will be treated to a masterclass in show jumping expertise as the very best on the planet come from all over the globe, as well as a few home heroes.

Lorenzo de Luca (ITA) will be back in action, alongside Daniel Deusser (GER), Christian Ahlmann (GER), Eric Lamaze (CAN), Scott Brash (GBR), Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) and Simon Delestre (FRA).

The overall LGCT ranking battle could not be more fierce as popular Dutch rider Harrie Smolders (NED) leads the pack into the second third of the season. Sitting on a tally of 247 points overall, Smolders will look to extend his lead, however with drop scores now coming into play - where only the top eight results count - he will need to keep one eye on the competition as the final rounds play out. Keen to rock the order is emerging Italian star Alberto Zorzi (ITA) who will be pulling out all the stops in Berlin to improve on his 190 points score and leap up the leaderboard. Just a knife-edge five points away sits Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) on 185 - the consistent rider knocking up an impressive four podiums this season so far, however clearly hungry for that elusive win.

The 11th round of action on Tour sees the prestigious city of Berlin make its debut on the circuit adding another dynamic capital city and a chance for new fans to experience top-level show jumping in a city centre venue. The German capital is also the largest city in the country, steeped in history with famous monuments including the Berlin Wall and the Brandenburg Gate. Berlin’s vibrant cultural scene makes it one of the most visited cities in the world.

Home heroes will be out in force, with Ludger Beerbaum (GER), Marco Kutscher (GER), Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann (GER), David Will (GER), Andreas Kreuzer (GER), Christian Kukuk (GER), Nicola Pohl (GER) and rising star Laura Klaphake (GER) all hoping for a home city advantage. But there will be a seriously strong line up looking to upset the party, with the likes of Bertram Allen (IRL), Ben Maher (GBR), Olivier Philippaerts (BEL), Nicola Philippaerts (BEL), Gregory Wathelet (BEL), Max Kuhner (AUT), Sergio Alvarez Moya (ESP), Georgina Bloomberg (USA), Denis Lynch (IRL), Henrik von Eckermann (SWE) and Jessica Springsteen (USA) in action, it’s set to be an electric showcase of top sport and entertainment.

The event will be hosted at The Sommergarten at the Funkturm in Berlin, which is a centrally located, park-like green area on the grounds of the Messe Berlin. Approximately 10,000 square meters in size, the garden was originally created in the heart of the capital as a place of relaxation and peace, providing a unique ambience. Since 1981 the Sommergarten houses a sculpture garden with works by contemporary Berlin artists.

In the skyline and as the perfect backdrop to the event will be the Funkturm - one of the most important landmarks in the city of Berlin. This iconic tower was built in 1926, originally put into operation for the 3rd great Deutsche Funk-Ausstellung, and now, with a height of 146.70 meters, visitors can look into the horizon far beyond Berlin's borders from the tower resturant.

