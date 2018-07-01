9 of World's Top 10 at Spectacular LGCT London

Photo: LGCT / Stefano Grasso

A formidable 9 out of the world's top 10 riders will be competing at the spectacular debut of the Longines Global Champions Tour at Royal Hospital Chelsea in the heart of London.

Headed up by World No 1 Kent Farrington (USA) Olympic, World and National Champions will soon arrive in the British capital to treat fans to a spell-binding display of top sport and entertainment, as the very best horses and athletes battle for the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of London presented by Sapinda.

The star-studded line-up from the current world's top ten will see Lorenzo de Luca (ITA), Kevin Staut (FRA), Daniel Deusser (GER), Christian Ahlmann (GER), Eric Lamaze (CAN), home hero Scott Brash (GBR), Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) and Simon Delestre (FRA) all provide thrilling sport on a unique stage for show jumping.

As London returns to the 2017 Championship calendar, local spectators will have plenty to cheer about. As well as top British rider Scott, the Olympic Team Gold Medallist will joined by compatriots and fellow Olympic athletes Ben Maher (GBR), John Whitaker (GBR) and Michael Whitaker (GBR), plus plenty of British talent in the likes of Laura Renwick (GBR), William Funnel (GBR) and Jessica Mendoza (GBR).

In the battle for the overall LGCT Championship, this weekend’s event is set to be a cracker. Current leader Harrie Smolders (NED) revealed yesterday that he will be bringing top stallion Emerald N.O.P. to London, sending a clear message of intent as he looks to widen his lead of 252 points. Snapping at his heels will be Italian star Alberto Zorzi, who currently sits on a tally of 221 points overall. Following his dominance at LGCT Berlin, third place man, Christian Ahlmann (GER) is a nail-bitingly close 1 point away from Alberto - the top German rider looking to ride his wave of recent success and primed to move up the leaderboard as the sharp end of the grid tightens dramatically.

Breathtaking action will take place this weekend at the new location of the historic Royal Hospital Chelsea from the 4th-6th August. World class show jumping will take place on the South Grounds which lead down to the River Thames with the breathtaking backdrop of the heritage buildings designed by Sir Christopher Wren. Founded by King Charles II over 300 years ago, it has provided care and comradeship for veterans, known the world over as the Chelsea Pensioners, and is also the location for the world famous Chelsea Flower Show each year.

Tickets for the special event are selling fast, with covered grandstand tickets for Saturday’s Global Champions League final and Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix presented by Sapinda now sold out. Spectators still have the chance to book tickets for Friday and Sunday’s world-class competitions, featuring the very best riders in the world as they battle for CSI5* class wins. Fans can still be part of Saturday's action as £5 General Admission tickets are still available, giving access to the shopping village, warm up arena and limited space for a standing view of the action. General admission tickets are also available for Friday and Sunday.

Anna Goodrum

Longines Global Champions Tour