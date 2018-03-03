Abdurakhmon Abdullaev Clinches Spectacular Second Victory at Longines Global Future Champions

Photo: LGCT

Young talent Abdurakhmon Abdullaev showed all his skill and potential at the top level in today's feature CSI025 1.45/1.50m and CSIY 1.45/1.50m classes, taking a spectacular two wins at the Longines Global Future Champions with his talented horses Quintair and Go Four It B.



The weekend's competitions give young talent and rising stars the opportunity to develop at the stunning venue of Tops International Arena, a world-leading purpose-built equestrian facility in Valkenswaard, The Netherlands. With high-quality stables, first-class arenas and superb footing, the location is second-to-none and is a unique chance for young, junior, children and pony riders to experience top-quality facilities as they work to improve their show jumping skills and make their mark at this prestigious competition.



Speaking after his win, Abdurakhmon said: "Winning here is very pleasant; there is no transferable feeling of winning in such a big beautiful arena. This is the best grass field I've ever been to. And I think every rider would like to jump on such a perfect arena. I always hope for good results and always strive to win. I really like this event and it has a well-established system."

U25



In the main class for U25 combinations, a 1.45/1.50m against the clock, victory went to Abdurakhmon Abdullaev for Uzbekistan. The 17-year-old was riding the Holsteiner gelding Quintair with whom he finished second in the same class yesterday. This time he was the fastest and finished in a time of 62.43 seconds. German rider Philipp Schulze Topphoff came second with Clemens de la Lande . He was just 0.21 seconds slower than the winner. A member of the illustrious Philippaerts family, Thibault, came in third with Derby de Riverland and they also managed to stay under 63 seconds and stopped the clock at 62.85.



Belgian rider Rik Nauta repeated his victory of yesterday in the 1.35/1.40m class. He managed to improve the leading time of the Czech Sara Vingralkova by 0.05 with the ISH gelding Limestone Grey (Try-Time). Vingralkova had to settle for second place with the gelding Damocles from Second Life Z. Thibault Philippaerts, who was already in great form finished third with Aladina du Val Henry (SF, Lando DWB x Cassini I).

Young Riders



The 1.35m class for Young Riders was won convincingly by 18-year-old Moritz Baum from Germany. He rode a great clear and super fast round in 65.43 seconds with the Oldenburg mare All In (Apokalipsis x Prinz von Anhalt). It was his first international appearance since February 2020 and also the first time he competed at Tops International Arena. Baum was 2.32 seconds faster than Tereza Svobodova from the Czech Republic. She rode the Holstein gelding Kleiner Lord (Lord Z x Acobat 2) clear in 67.75. Belgian Tim Prouvé came third with the mare Bonne Amie in 73.36 seconds. While it was Abdurakhmon Abdullaev who took his second win of the day after a thrilling competition in the 1.45m/1.50m

Juniors

Dutch Hilde Veenstra was, like yesterday, the fastest in the 1.20/1.25m with her KWPN mare After Pleasure Toltien (For Pleasure x Voltaire). As the second last starter, she stopped the clock at 52.34 seconds. That was 2.41 seconds faster than second-placed Moritz Baum from Germany with the Hanoverian gelding Chaccolino S (Chacco-Blue x Calido I). Third place went to Emma Bocken from Weert with the mare Rinken Z (Zang, Riscal La Silla x Cassini I).

A little later, Brazilian Leandro José Abrahao was victorious in the 1.35/1.40m for Juniors. The 17-year-old was riding Virtual Boy de Sheloa (SF, Quality Touch x Hivanoe) with whom he also won the 1.20m on the second day at last year's Longines Global Future Champions. The next placings were for two British riders: Claudia Moore and Dis Moi Tout de Clairbois (SBS, Ugano Sitte x Versace van de Ruitershoeve) came second and Sophie Evans was third with Florida van Maarle (KWPN, Diarado Kashmir van Schuttershof.

Ponies

The pony riders went flat out today at Tops International Arena! Three classes, all against the clock, were on the programme in the sand arena. The 1.10m was won by Germany's Amy Helfrich with Fiorello in a time of 53.86. Last year the 13-year-old won this class twice with the same pony. Dutch rider Siebe Leemans won the 1.15/1.20m class with Orchid's Lonette. As 12th starter, he took over the lead from Robert Russell and TJ Butterfly and did not give it away. He finished the course in 35.10 seconds, 0.05 seconds faster than Russell.



The British talent Noora von Bulow won the 1.25/1.35m competition with Delflip. She was more than 2.5 seconds faster than her competition. "It feels great, it's been a while since I won, so I am very happy. I didn't really go into the ring to win, I just wanted to ride a good and fast round." The 12-year-old is in Valkenswaard for the first time: "Everything is great here, it's a great venue. It's fantastic in one word."



All the action from Longines Global Future Champions will be live-streamed throughout the competition live on GCTV .

Global Champions