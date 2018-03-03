Foto Pressemeldung zur Verfügung gestellt von Ramona Billing

AMERICANA 2021 - the family meets again!

"Heart and Lungs of Western Riding" presents sport at its best

500 horses, 38,800 visitors, evening shows largely sold out

Augsburg breathed a sigh of relief - and with it the entire Western scene. When the AMERICANA 2021 opened its doors to participants and exhibitors, it was not only the beginning of a long-awaited and much-loved Western event of the special class, but also the first trade show ever in Augsburg after 16 months.

For the organizers of Europe's largest Western show this meant a very special tour de force, after all, not only the pandemic, but also the requirements against bluetongue disease of cattle and EHV posed considerable challenges. For the AFAG and the show management, this resulted in weeks of ups and downs and a constant anxious look at the current developments. Even a few days before the show, it was not certain how many visitors would be allowed to attend the evening shows. "You can't do something like this alone," said AFAG Managing Director Thilo Könicke at the press conference, which was attended by a very large number of people, and proudly referred to the proven AMERICANA show team around Sandra Quade and Joachim Bochmann. "A big thank you to all who have contributed to the fact that we finally have an active trade fair again, despite Corona, and even more so such a strong one with a really good program. If nothing else, this is a new start and an enormously positive sign for the region."

Even though the Corona requirements (3 G) made attending AMERICANA a bit more tedious than usual (due to the meticulous checks of the 3G proofs, a bit more patience was required at the entrance than usual), riders and visitors alike were enormously pleased - and came in large numbers! Even optimists had not expected these visitor numbers: 38,800 fans did not want to miss the opportunity to experience "their" favorite show live.

500 horses and riders from 14 nations were at the start. In addition, 700 cattle - more than ever before. Seven herds were needed to cope with the enormous entries in the cutting and cowhorse classes. But not only the cattle classes were stronger than ever before, also the reining classes were very popular. Eight international judges were on duty. Speaker Boris Kook received support this time from well-known American top speaker Darren Moore. Grischa Ludwig put it in a nutshell: "Thank you for opening the AMERICANA against all odds! Finally the family meets again - it's like coming home! AMERICANA is the heart and lungs of Western riding - without it, our sport wouldn't be where it is."

Enthusiastic visitors, enthusiastic exhibitors

The range of products on offer from the just over 250 exhibitors - including many of the leading companies in the industry - was hardly less comprehensive than two years ago. The visitors' willingness to buy was apparently even greater than last year, at least this was the impression gained from the many full bags that were temporarily stored in the checkroom set up for this purpose. In 2019, the survey revealed that nine out of ten visitors come primarily to shop. The show rings in the exhibition halls, where prominent trainers demonstrated their work with horses and gave helpful tips, once again proved to be crowd pullers. Seats at the (Equine) Health Forum were also in high demand, with around one hundred lectures on all aspects of equine therapies and well-being on offer.

"This Americana was phenomenal, people just feel like shopping again!" Alex Mundorff, head of the renowned exhibitor Mundorff, which sells western boots and clothing, was already enthusiastic about the visitors' desire to buy on the first day of the fair. Kevin and Simon Kastori, managing directors of Stars & Stripes, were similarly impressed: "We noticed from the very first day how much people were looking forward to the Americana".

Highly successful Stallion Service Auction - High Seller HipCat

The AMERICANA Stallion Promotion was a real success. Eleven top stallions, with combined earnings of just under $800,000, were available for selection and were well received by buying interests. The highest bid came from France: EUR 4200 for Yvonne Bondas HipCat (Metallic Cat x Hip Hip Sue Rey). The sorrel-colored stallion already had over $ 40,000 LTE before AMERICANA and was, among other things, ERCHA Derby Open Champion 2021. In total, the auction realized about EUR 16,000.

International Media focus on Augsburg

The unique mixture of top-class sport and Western lifestyle did not fail to make an impact on the media this time either. The international trade media in Europe and the USA reported extensively and some were even on site in person. Attracted by the very special atmosphere of the AMERICANA, TV teams not only from Germany, but also from Austria and Italy came to Augsburg to report on the fascination of Western riding.

Livestream: well over 66,000 hits - average visit time 29 minutes

For several years now, fans have also been able to follow "their" AMERICANA live on the Internet. But there have never been as many as this time. In total, more than 66,000 hits from 30 countries were registered at the Lifestream, including more than 10,000 first-time visitors alone. The average viewing time across all days was an impressive 29 minutes! But the reach on Facebook and Instagram was also convincing. Here as well as for all other media, the AMERICANA press team reported on the event including photos and videos around the clock. The result: Reach on Facebook 780,000, on Instagram 27,000

AMERICANA set standards - also in sports

In terms of sport, this AMERICANA left nothing to be desired. A total of over EUR 170,000 in prize money was paid out. In view of this sum, Augsburg was a must-attend event for the big stars of the scene, especially this year, where the world rankings were at stake. Thus, one of the highest-paying reining competitions in Europe was advertised at AMERICANA this year. As far as the cattle classes are concerned, AMERICANA has always been the heart of the industry. But probably never before had so many outstanding participants entered as this year. But AMERICANA also set new standards for the up-and-coming discipline of ranch riding: when Joschka Werdermann delivered his winning ride on Friday night, speaker Boris Kook commented, "158.5 in ranch riding - I haven't seen that score in Europe in this discipline yet."

Great Final of AMERICANA Reining Bronze Trophy Open

This NRHA Bronze Trophy Open Final was certainly one of the most exciting ones ever at AMERICANA. 18 outstanding horses and riders had made it to the finals, for which alone a 217 had to be achieved. Finally it was the last rider, who claimed the Open Championship: Nico Sicuro aboard Colonels Dancing Gun (Gunner x Dance Little Spook), a 7-year-old double-registered stallion whose NRHA LTE exceed $63,000. The two had already been in 1st place after the go round. And was that a final ride! Full risk on the circles with super speed control, excellent spins and finally three stops at their best - all this under thunderous applause of the audience. The score: 225.5!

"Colonel's Dancing Gun was just great," rejoiced Nico Sicuro, who is Head Trainer of Quarter Dream SRL, who also own the stallion. "I've had him since last year, and he's getting better every show. Already in the Go round everything fit, and today even more so. I'm incredibly proud of him and can't thank owners Pietro and Elena Marseglia of Quarter Dream SRL enough for their trust." At AMERICANA, the 25-year-old Italian seamlessly followed up their success at the NRHA European Derby with Colonel's Dancing Gun, where the two were Open L4 Champions. In addition, Nico Sicuro rode the 7-year-old Gunna Sparkle for owner Lenka Lukackova to 7th place with a 219.

Reserve Champion was NRHA Million Dollar Rider Cira Baeck aboard Maria Cecilia Fiorucci's Phantom Face (Pale Face Dunnit x Gorgeous Like A Star). The 8-year-old stallion, who already has over $113,000 NRHA LTE and was IRHA 2020 Derby Open Champion Level 4, among others, came out of the arena with a 224. Cira rode Nightcrawler, also owned by Maria Cecilia Fiorucci, to a 10th-place finish (218).

Tying for third place honours, each with a 223, were NRHA Million Dollar Rider Ann Fonck on Rosanne Sternberg's Shines Like Spook (Smart Spook x Ebony Shines) and her husband NRHA 2 Million Dollar Rider Bernard with Spook Sunburst, a 6-year-old son of his long-time winning stallion Great Sunburst out of All About Spook, who is owned by 7 Heaven Reining Horses. In addition, Bernard rode GP A Spook In Town (Hollywoodtinseltown x Spook N Perla) to 5th place (222) for owner Golden Paint Ranch. Ann had another horse with her, Gunners Specialolena, but was unlucky in the final with the 7-year-old mare: she kicked during the lead change in Figure Eight and Ann had to use her second hand to help.

Adrienne Speidel wins NRHA Non Pro Bronze Trophy

The top 12 riders from the go round had made it to the final of the EUR 10,000-added NRHA Bronze Trophy Non Pro. Adrienne Speidel from Switzerland claimed the Championship aboard 9-year-old mare ARC Walla Smart (Walla Walla Whiz x Please Pass The Chic). The two had already led the preliminaries and posted a 217 in the final. Speidel and ARC Walla Smart have represented Switzerland many times at FEI European and World Championships as well as the World Equestrian Games. In 2019, they took individual silver and team bronze at the FEI European Championships.

Adrienne Speidel also managed to ride her second horse Elta Soldier Whiz to second place with a 215.5. Third place was shared with a 213 by Dries Verschueren with Smart N Sparkin and Nikolai Stiller with Hollywood Gunrunner.

Top Score 158,5 for Joschka Werdermann in Ranch Riding Open!

Anyone who wanted to know what ranch riding should really look like was in exactly the right place at the Friday evening show at AMERICANA. Ten horse-rider combinations had made it to the Open Finals, with Joschka Werdermann and Maik Bartmann each competing with two horses. Joschka, who trains at the Appaloosa Company in Büttelborn, Hesse, had already led after the go round with Leonie Mager's Ruff Commander and Jacqueline Gulden-Schutz's CP Chaca Teso. And with these two he also decided the final in his favor. As the second starter, Joschka Werdermann steered the 12-year-old Buckskin stallion Ruff Commander (Ruf Lil Rascal x Peppys Especial Lena) confidently through the rather tricky pattern, which included riding through a corral with live cattle. Smooth, precise transitions and a lot of courage to take risks ended in the fabulous score of 158.5! Maik Bartmann's comment on this: "Joschka's ride was a pleasure to watch!" This was the second European Champion title Open in Ranch Riding at AMERICANA in a row for Werdermann whp also rode Criollo CP Chaca Teso to the Reserve European Championship with a 154.5.

"I am just speechless," Werdermann beamed after the award ceremony. "Of course we worked towards this, but I didn't expect that! My two horses were so great. My thanks to the owners for their trust."

Third place honours went to Lynn Troppenz with the already 19-year-old Dun It Primo Style owned by Kathrin Kühnel (148.5). Maik Bartmann, who showed a fine round with the impressive Verlander (owned by Yvonne Bonda) placed fourth (145).

Pietro Valeri becomes Bonda Ranch European Champion NCHA Open

The final in the EUR 12,000-added Bonda Ranch European Championship NCHA Open was one of the two highlights of the AMERICANA Saturday night show. Ten horses from a field of 36 had qualified. The title was ultimately won by Pietro Valeri with Cat Rey Lou (High Brow Cat x Fabra Rey) owned by Marco Salvatori. The two had already placed 2nd in the go round and earned a 150 in the final with their brilliant work on the cattle. The 11-year-old mare Cat Rey Lou already had nearly $122,000 in NCHA LTE prior to AMERUCANA. She was a multiple NCHA Open All Ages European Champion and NCHA European Cup $50,000 Open and Amateur Champion at Equita Lyon, among others.

Federico Fanti rode Highbrowcd is Playin (High Brow CD x Playing Lucinda) to the Reserve European Championship Open scoring a 144 for Handruedi Baumann. Fanti was the 2019 AMERICANA European Champion Cutting Open with this mare. They were followed in 3rd place by Sheri Mason with Snappy Hunter ((Be A Smart Hunter x Sweetly Snapper) owned by Yvonne Heinzer. The two were Reserve Champions earlier this year at the NCHA $50,000 Amateur at Cremonafiere. The 8-year-old mare, bred by Roberto Cuoghi, had won the 2019 Masters Cutting Non Pro under Yvonne Heinzer and topped the Non Pro Go round of the European Championship at AMERICANA.

Gaia Salvatori becomes Elit Star European Champion Cutting Non Pro

The top 10 of 34 top-class horse-rider combinations had made it to the finals of the Elit Star NCHA European Championship Cutting Non Pro. Here, Gaia Salvatori took the lead with Marco Salvatori's Metallic Savanah. 147 was awarded by the judges for their excellent round, which earned the two the European Champion title. The two were already in second place after the go round. Gaia and Metallic Savanah were, among others, NCHA Italy - AQHA Champion Non Pro 2018 and EquitaLyon Cutting Champion Non Pro 2019.

Reserve European Champion was Switzerland's Yvonne Heinzer, who scored a 141 with Snappy Hunter (Be A Smart Hunter x Sweetly Snapper).With the now 8-year-old mare bred by Roberto Cuoghi, Yvonne had won the Masters Cutting and Bridleless Cutting at AMERICANA in 2019. Third was Gaia's sister Greta Salvatori and Cat Rey Lou (140), also a top pair that was Ncha Non Pro All Ages Champion and Ncha Spring Show Non Pro Reserve Champion, among others.

ERCHA Nations Team Cup: Italy claims team gold, Germany silver and Switzerland bronze -Top score 226 for Markus Schöpfer and individual gold

This ERCHA Nations Team Cup Final on Thursday evening of the AMERICANA will be remembered for a long time - not only because the Reined Cow Horse discipline presented itself to the audience in a very nice way and not only because the well-known speaker Darren Moore, who was flown in from the States especially for this purpose, was able to heat up the atmosphere like hardly anyone else. Above all, it will be remembered for Markus Schöpfer's exceptional ride on Oh Cay MC. As the last starter of the Italian team, he showed fencework at its best with Yvonne Bonda's stallion. The audience went wild with enthusiasm, and even more so when the score was announced: 226! Together with his 216 from the Herd Work and 209 from the Rein Work, the two of them came to 651 points, which meant not only gold for Markus in individual ranking, but also team gold for the Italian team (composite score: 1921).

In individual ranking, too, no one got past the Italians: Silver went to Samuele Poli Barberis with Cats Got Freckles with a score of 635, and bronze to Gabriele Poli Barberis with Highbrow Fletch with a score of 632. Ricky Bordignon and Smart E Cat came in 7th.

Jan Boogaerts and Gold Rush Wr Cowboy placed fourth scoring a 629.5. He was competing as an individual rider for Belgium and had delivered the top score in the Rein Work (217).

Martin Schemuth followed in 5th place with Mr. Chesmu Peppy Boon. The two had the second best score in Rein Work (216) and came out of Fence Work with the third best score (211.5). Together with Patrick Sattler and Justa ShiningSparkle (609.5) and Philipp Martig Haug with Snapper Lil Bingo (595.5) they provided team silver for Germany (composite score: 1846.5). Bad luck for Maik Bartmann and Volander: after a good start in the fencework, Maik's horse fell, but fortunately didn’t hurt himself.

The Bronze medal was claimed by the Swiss team consisting of Shirley Shalcher with DG Little Rey Merada, Natalie Ten Sijthoff with Magic Nu Cash, Christoph Seiler with Chex Lectric Guns and Eliane Seiler Gfeller with CR Rosie the Riveter, who scored a total of 1824.5 points.

4th place honnors went to the team from France: with Charlène Aubreton with A Reminic Star, Remi Martin on Sailinsun Sweety, Marine Richard with GS Top On Whizard and Jacky Molliex-Donjon with SA Rock N Ruf who brought it to a total of 1777.5 points. The Austrian team with Nadine Hartmann with PRF One Time Thunder, Andrea Popp with Sugars Smartest Lena, Hannes Winkler with Cattin Downtown and Peter Trixner with CR Tuff Boon Pickens followed close behind (composite score 1772) in fifth place.

ERCHA Futurity Open Champion: Giovanni Campanaro & Dual Aristocrat Mr

Fencework decided the ERCHA Futurity Open and Limited Open Champion and the Open and Limited Open Derby Champion on Saturday night as part of BONDA Ranch Cutting and Cowhorse Night. In the Open the best 17 horse-rider combinations competed again. The undisputed winner after an outstanding final ride (227!) was Giovanni Campanaro with the 4-year-old stallion Dual Aristocrat Mr (Tassas Aristocrat x GH Dual Snappin, owned by Antonio Marmo). The two had already been in the lead after the go rounds and brought it to a total score of 879.5. Campanaro was already Reserve Champion with this horse at the ERCHA / NRCHA Derby in the spring. In addition, the Italian also claimed the Reserve Futurity Champion title with Shesagenuinelypepto (Oaks Lone Pepto x Genuinely Snapper) owned by Loris Paone with a score of 864.5. Campanaro had a total of eight horses in the finals. Third with an 854 was Pietro Tuberga with Katrina Hope Olena (Oaks Lone Pepto x Haida Oleana).

Limited Open Futurity Champion: Pietro Tuberga & Katrina Hope Olena

Thus, Pietro Tuberga and Domenico Sapino's Katrina Hope Olena (Oaks Lone Pepto x Haida Oleana) became Limited Open Futurity Champion. The two had the lead after the go rounds and scored a 216 in the finals. Reserve Futurity Champion was Andrea Sanfelici with One Time Snapper (Oaks Lone Pepto x Genuinely Snapper) owned by Giorgia Girardello. The two came out of the fencework with a 224 for a total score of 839, with Davide Di Giacinto close behind in third with Sogia Boglione’s CD Salvatus Olena (838.5).

ERCHA Derby Open Champion: Giovanni Campagnaro & Shesagenuinelypepto

With that, the winners of the Derby were also decided. Open Derby Champion was Giovanni Campanaro with Shesagenuinelypepto (Oaks Lone Pepto x Genuinely Snapper) owned by Loris Paone, who brought it to a total score of 864.5. Campanaro also rode Cap Bet On A Blue (Payful Bet x Little Blue Pinafore) for Azienda Agricola Tenuta Duca to second place (848.5). Third place went to Samuele Poli Barberis with Wrey Too Rowdy (847) .

Ltd. Open Derby Champion: Davide Di Giacinto & CD Salvatus Olena

The Limited Open Derby Championship was claimed by Davide Di Giacinto with Sofia Bogliones CD Salvatus Olena (838,5). In second place with a total score of 837.5 was Federico Fanti on Wr Smart N Slinky (WR This Cats Smart x Chupikas Real Jewel). The two came out of the fencework with a 219.5. Third with an 819 was Marine Richard with Catwoman Peptos.

ERCHA Futurity Non Pro und Amateur Champion: ERCHA Futurity Non Pro und Amateur Champion: Gabriele Poli Barberis & First Cats Got Luck

In the ERCHA Futurity Non Pro and Amateur the seven best had made it to the finals. In the Fencework Gabriele Poli Barberis with First Cats Got Luck took the lead with a 217 together with Václav Vacík on Nu Cash For Funn (Big League Chex x Ma Eos Of Thunder) and Sabine Brasche with Bet Hesa Wildcat (Bet Hesa Cat x Lil Peptorella). For Polis, this together with the 623.5 from the Go rounds meant a total score of 840.5 and thus victory in both Non Pro and Amateur.

Reserve Futurity Champion was Václav Vacík on Nu Cash For Funn (Big League Chex x Ma Eos Of Thunder), who together with the 617.5 from the Go rounds made it 834.5. Third place went to Sabine Brasche on Bet Hesa Wildcat (Bet Hesa Cat x Lil Peptorella), who made it a total of 822.5.

Alessandro Tugnoli wins ERCHA Derby Non Pro, Claudio Ferrami the Amateur

In the ERCHA Derby Non Pro, Alessandro Tugnoli, who was leading in the Go rounds, also won the Fencework with Smarttarisdeal (Smart Easy Deal x Ot Taris Peppy). The two brought it to a total of 840 points. He also took the Reserve Derby Champion title with The One Dark Deal (Smart Easy Deal x Miss Mify Olena) (827.5). In third place: Claudio Ferrami and SA Ret Hickory N San (819).

The Derby Champion Amateur was Claudio Ferrami with SA Ret Hickory N San (Ret Great N San x Hickory Sanote): 819. Second was Shirley Schalcher with SS Smart Cash N Cerry (Big And Sweet BB x Miss Flipstick), who scored 805, ahead of Vera Walliser with CD Fortunate Son, who scored 799.

Mark The Date: AMERICANA 2023 scheduled for August 16 till 20, 2023

The nest AMERICANA is scheduled for August 16 until 20, 2023 statt. For information and pictures of AMERICANA 2021 as well as the Video Diaries please refer to: www.americana.de.

