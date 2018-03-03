Ancient Rome's Circus Maximus as the new location for Longines Global Champions Tour of Rome

Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour

Ancient Rome's Circus Maximus to host horses for the first time in over 2,000 years as the new location for Longines Global Champions Tour of Rome

Longines Global Champions Tour can today announce this year’s Rome event will be staged at ancient Rome’s awe-inspiring Circus Maximus bringing horses back to the World Heritage site for the first time in over 2,000 years.



The magnificent ancient stadium, once used by Emperors for horse and chariot races, sits within the City’s UNESCO World Heritage site and will host top-level modern day show jumping for two weeks in September.



Circus Maximus sits beneath the famous Palatine Hill and is overlooked by the extraordinary ruins of the Imperial Palace. It is one of the most exceptional arenas for show jumping in the world today and is only one kilometre from the Colosseum where the gladiatorial games took place.



From 10 - 12 September and from 16 - 18 September Longines Global Champions Tour and the GCL team competitions will be held at the historic Circus Maximus and entry to the public will be free.



LGCT President Jan Tops said: "We are extremely appreciative of the support of the City of Rome to enable us to present the LGCT of Rome in this truly incredible venue in the heart of ancient Rome. Horses will once again be in competition at Circus Maximus with its great historical significance and we are privileged to stage modern day show jumping of the highest calibre at this ancient site."



The colossal entertainment stadium in ancient Rome will deliver an exceptional atmosphere as the LGCT and GCL Championships race towards their climax in 2021. More than 200 horses will compete in 2* and 5* competitions and the event will also showcase artist exhibitions, animations and shows.



Fans who are not able to travel to Rome for the 12th & 13th leg of the season will be treated to all the action and highlights live and on-demand via GCTV. With a host of Italian riders like Alberto Zorzi, Lorenzo de Luca, Emanuele Gaudiano and many more gearing up for the power packed weekend it is set to be three thrilling days of top-level sport.



The LGCT of Rome made its debut in 2015 at the Stadio dei Marmi "Pietro Mennea" next to the city’s modern Olympic Stadium with the support of the City and the Italian National Olympic Committee and has grown in popularity each year.



Circus Maximus, the first and largest stadium in ancient Rome and the later Roman Empire, will be the new home for LGCT in Rome for the next five years. The venue is 2,037 feet long and sits in a valley between the Palatine and Aventine Hills. The world’s top riders and horses will be in action during the back to back weekends of top show jumping with Italian stars out in force.



The event will also be a fantastic opportunity for young talent to shine in the 2* competitions at the incredible new venue.

Floss Bish-Jones



Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL



