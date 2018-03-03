Photo: GCL

Battle Lines Drawn As Star Strikers Are Revealed For Final GCL Face-Off In Šamorín



High stakes, enormous pressure and big expectations… The 2021 GCL is set to reach fever pitch as the unmissable showdown rockets to its conclusion this weekend in Šamorín.



This year the GCL team competitions have seen more drama, tactics and excitement than ever before with all 16 teams experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions throughout.



Currently leading the Championship, Valkenswaard United have a score of 288 points, just 11 points ahead of Shanghai Swans on 277 points who have been chasing them down all season. Paris Panthers made an extraordinary comeback midseason to now sit in third on 265 points still in contention for the win.





Possible scenarios:



- If Valkenswaard finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th they are champions regardless of the Shanghai Swans results

- Paris Panthers can only win it if Valkenswaard United are last and Shanghai Swans are 5th or worse





- For Shanghai Swans to have a shot and win the championship they have to:



- If Shanghai Swans finish 4th > Then Valkenswaard United have to finish 15th or worse

- If Shanghai Swans finish 3rd > Then Valkenswaard United have to finish 13th or worse

- If Shanghai Swans finish 2nd > Then Valkenswaard United have to finish 9th or worse

- If Shanghai Swans finish win > Then Valkenswaard United have to finish 5th or worse





As well as the Championship title, teams are fighting for a place in the GCL Super Cup at the GC Prague Playoffs, with the top four ranked teams from the overall season fast-tracking to the semi-finals - a huge advantage in the fight for the 6 million euro prize pot and chance to etch their names into the history books.



There has never been so much pressure on the team riders and the battle for the final fourth spot is between 2018 and 2019 Championship winners London Knights on 236 points and the consistent and fast Berlin Eagles just seven points behind on 229 points.



With tactics and strategy at the forefront of each team manager's minds, we can exclusively reveal the team selection for the final season fight in Šamorín.





Top Four Teams Rider Selection:



Valkenswaard United

Peder Fredricson

Edwina Tops-Alexander

Marcus Ehning



Shanghai Swans

Christian Ahlmann

Max Khuner

Malin Baryard-Johnsson



Paris Panthers

Darragh Kenny

Gregory Wathelet

Harrie Smolders



London Knights

Ben Maher

Nicola Phillipaerts

Emily Moffitt





The first round of action will kick off on Thursday 21 October at 18:40 local time. All scores carry through to Saturday 23 October where the conclusion of the 2021 GCL season will take place at 16:30 local time. Tune in LIVE via GCTV website and watch all the action.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL