Photo: LGCT

Battle of the Best in Berlin as Longines Global Champions Tour Championship Hots Up



Overall Longines Global Champions Tour ranking frontrunner Edwina Tops-Alexander will head to Germany’s capital city of Berlin this week 22 - 25 July, looking to extend her 3-point lead against a strong international field for the 8th leg of the 2021 series.



The powerhouse destination will welcome six out of the top ten in the LGCT Championship, all vying for valuable points in their bid to take the 2021 title as the season gallops deep into its second half.



LGCT Berlin is the last preparation for athletes before the Tokyo Olympics and will also be a battlefield for the best in show jumping as the LGCT season Championship race hots up. Edwina Tops-Alexander, Ben Maher and Scott Brash could break records in 2021 being the first to win three LGCT Championships. With Brash and Maher sitting this leg out it’s all to play for as Tops-Alexander aims to make history.



There will be a plethora of German champions to delight spectators at the beautiful Sommergarten arena including Ludger Beerbaum, Christian Ahlmann, Christian Kukuk, Marcus Ehning and Laura Klaphake.



And a host of top international riders will be pulling out the stops in the German capital this weekend, including previous LGCT Grand Prix of Berlin winner Alberto Zorzi who will be looking to pull off a double on Saturday - and a ticket to the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix at the GC Prague Playoffs in November. He’ll face stiff competition from big names such as Nicola Philippaerts, Olivier Philippaerts, Roger-Yves Bost, Darragh Kenny, Nayel Nassar, Pieter Devos, Denis Lynch, Jérôme Guéry and Eric van vd Vleuten.



The German capital is also the largest city in the country, steeped in history with famous monuments including the Brandenburg Gate. Berlin’s vibrant cultural scene makes it one of the most visited cities in the world. The destination was added to the Tour in 2017 and last year saw packed grandstands and fans lining the banks of the amphitheatre around the arena contributing to a phenomenal atmosphere as home fans witnessed top level sport.



Since 1981 the Sommergarten houses a sculpture garden with works by contemporary Berlin artists. In the skyline and as the perfect backdrop is the Funkturm - one of the most important landmarks in the city of Berlin. This iconic tower was built in 1926, originally put into operation for the 3rd great Deutsche Funk-Ausstellung, and now, with a height of 146.70 meters, visitors can look into the horizon far beyond Berlin's borders from the tower restaurant.

Floss Bish-Jones



Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL