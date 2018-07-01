BBC legend- Mike Tucker will be the commentator at European Championships in Eventing

Mike Tucker/private source of Mike Tucker

The longstanding BBC equestrian commentator Mike Tucker will be one of the presenters at European Championships in Eventing. He will be accompanied by Chris Ryan and the team of two polish presenters Szymon Tarant and Błażej Dudzic.

Mike Tucker was an athlete, course designer and technical delegate for Eventing. Mike is well known to all the equestrian fans because for 40 years he has reported equestrian events for British BBC as well as Sky Television. He worked at six Olympic Games and it was Mike’s voice that announced the biggest successes of British riders to the public.

During the European Championships, which for the first time in history will take place in Poland, Mike will comment the ongoing competition and heat up the sport atmosphere. – I have done a large number of European Championships as commentator for BBC Television but having retired from television commentary at the end of Badminton this last weekend, I am thrilled to be invited to join the commentary team on the public address for this August’s European Championships in Poland. I have never been to Poland before and so I am really looking forward to it – said Mike Tucker

Mike Tucker will be supported by Chris Ryan from Ireland and Szymon Tarant and Błażej Dudzic from Poland.

Chris Ryan is an equestrian presenter with the great deal of experience. He works on a regular basis at horse events in Ireland as well as at international events in Strzegom.

Szymon Tarant is an academic teacher and works on complex organization and service for equestrian events. Szymon is international course designer and presenter. We can hear his voice in Strzegom for 10 years.

Błażej Dudzic has the strongest links with Strzegom as he is competing eventer based in Stragona Equestrian Center and the presenter at all the events organized there.

FEI European Eventing Championships - Strzegom 2017