Benjamin Wulschner lands a win in Mijas

Winner of the Saturday major class: Benjamin Wulschner (Foto: Veranstalter)

Mijas) Saturday at the Costa del Sol Equestrian Tour in Mijas, Spain, drew to its conclusion with a German victory in the Premium Tour: Benjamin Wulschner from Wendorf in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern claimed the victory in this international test with Holsteiner Coeur de Canturo.

Coeur de Canturo was entrusted to Wulschner by Maas J. Hell Stallion Station in Klein Offenseth as a horse in training, but even in the first week of competition the pair made quite an impression with a win and several placings. Wulschner feels very comfortable at the Winter Cup in Mijas in the Costa del Sol hippodrome. “You can get good work done here - you’ve got lots of room, the surfaces are excellent and the horses feel comfortable”, enthuses Wulschner. The Mecklenburg rider has brought a total of seven horses with him to Spain, undertaking intensive preparation with them for the season ahead, and enjoying working outside with them. In second place, behind Wulschner, came Thibault Philippaerts from Belgium with D-Cancarra. Third place went to a guest from Brazil, Carolina Drummond. As well as Benjamin Wulschner, German riders Mike Patrick Leichle (Schnarup-Thumby) and Jörne Sprehe (Fürth) are also taking part in the Costa del Sol Equestrian Tour.

Costa del Sol Equestrian Tour, Results Overview

Int. show jumping, Premium 1.40m

Benjamin Wulschner (Germany) Coeur de Canturo, 0/56.31 Thibault Philippaerts (Belgium) D-Cancarra, 0/57.62 Carolina Drummond (Brazil) Joules VD Hooghoeve, 0/59.96 Sienna Charles (England) Chaitanya, 0/60.57 Anna Power (England) Edison V, 0/61.34 Tobias Meyer (Germany) Over the Top, 0/62.20

Int. show jumping, Masters 1.40m

Doron Kuipers (Netherlands) Cahrley, 0/37.79 Erika Lickhammer (Sweden) Bonaire, 0/38.89 Richard Howley (Ireland) Calmond, 0/39.64 Louise Whitaker (England) Udget du Rozel, 0/40.46 Jörne Sprehe (Germany) Clueso, 0/40.54 John Whitaker (England) Cassinis Chaplin, 0/40.61

