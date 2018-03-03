Photo: GCTV

COMING SOON: Marcus Ehning - Pursuit of Greatness Series!



For the first time ever, Marcus Ehning reveals how he approaches every aspect of show jumping all the way from technique and training to fitness and mental strength.



On 10 December 2021 Global Champions will launch its brand new docuseries Pursuit Of Greatness. The first season will take an exclusive tour inside the life of legendary German show jumper Marcus Ehning. The 10 episode series will highlight the life and history of Marcus Ehning giving never before seen access to his training, horses, stables and team.



Ehning and his guests for this series have all reached the pinnacle of success in their own fields, and their interactions with Ehning help showcase a different side of the Longines Global Champions Tour winner and Olympic gold Medalist.



Episode 1 - December 10th: My Ride

Episode 2 - December 17th: My Team

Episode 3 - December 24th: My Equipment

Episode 4 - December 31st: My Fitness

Episode 5 - January 7th: My Training

Episode 6 - January 14th: My Strategy

Episode 7 - January 21st: My Escapes

Episode 8 - January 28th My Mental Strength

Episode 9 - February 4th: My Early Years

Episode 10 - February 11th: My Victories



Marcus' close friend and colleague, world class show jumper Ludger Beerbaum features alongside Valkenswaard United teammate Bertram Allen giving a true insight into Ehning's life. Every week for 10 weeks a new episode will be released exclusively on GCTV where his whole team share their thoughts on the 'genius' himself.



Speaking on the new series, Marcus Ehning said: "Filming Pursuit of Greatness with Global Champions was a great opportunity to dig deep and offer insight into how I approach and execute the different parts of my job. I've never revealed my thought process behind my techniques and management in such detail before, so I am excited to share it with show jumping enthusiasts for the first time."



The first episode of the Pursuit of Greatness series will be available from 10 December for FREE on GCTV. After that, the rest of the series will be included with a GCTV Pro Pass or via the new Series Pass of a €19.99 one time payment. GCTV aims to serve a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains.



Join the German legend as he takes GC behind the scenes to show a Marcus Ehning as you’ve never seen before

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL

