Strzegom is starting a brand-new project in the european equestrian events calendar – European Youth Eventing Masters. The first edition will be played out during Strzegom October Festival, from the 8th until the 11th of October in Morawa.

European Youth Eventing Masters is a show for every youth age category – Ponies, Juniors and Young Riders. The athletes will compete in CCIOP2*-L (ponies), CCIO2*-L (juniors) and CCIO3*-L (Young Riders).

The rivalry is designed similarly to Nations Cup classes – each competition will include teams of 3-4 riders.

- Our goal is to give young riders a chance to compete individually and as a team, apart from championship events. We hope that the riders will find the show interesting, because we would like to host it in Strzegom during the coming years - explains Marcin Konarski, chair of the Organising Committee.

