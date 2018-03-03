Eventing: Nicolai Aldinger wins the 4-star class in Strzegom

Nicolai Aldinger was victorious in the CCI4*-S, the most difficult class of Strzegom Summer Tour with the 12-year old Newell. Polish riders in the Top 3 in all other classes.

Nicolai Aldinger with Newell. Photo by: Leszek Wójcik

The German was not the favourite in the 4-star class. He was fourth after the dressage, and two knockdowns in the showjumping brought him down into the sixth. A clear round in the cross-country – and the only one inside the time – made him the winner of the class. The next two places went to riders from the Netherlands: Jordy Wilken with Burry Spirit was second, and Raf Kooremans with Dimitri N.O.P – third. Mateusz Kiempa with Lassban Radovix, the leader after showjumping, and the only one with a clear parcour, went over the time in the XC and finished fourth.

Strzegom Summer Tour was the first international eventing show in Poland after the break. They were also the first 4-star show in Europe. The event hosted over 140 horses, competing for 13 countries. The athletes competed in four short format classes.

The Top 3 in the 3-star class belonged to women. The winner was Merel Blom from the Netherlands with Ceda N.O.P. They took the lead after dressage. One knockdown in the showjumping trial and points for time in the XC were not enough to take her victory away. Second place went to Heike Jahncke from Germany riding Coco Spring. She went up from 18 th place after dressage thanks to clear showjumping and cross-country. Paulina Maciejewska with Jangcy L had a similar situation – being placed as 25 th after dressage, she went up to the third place after a flawless jumping and XC.

The two-star class was the most popular one, with 64 competing horses. The winner was Mateusz Kiempa riding Libertina. He took the leading position after dressage, kept it in the jumping and even points for time on the cross-country course were not a threat to his win. Kai Steffen-Meier (GER) with Charming Ciaco was second, and Marta Dziak-Gierlicz (POL) came third.

The best rider in the one-star Intro class was Lara de Liedekerke-Meier from Belgium with Oda. Jakub Wiraszka (POL), a rider from Stragona Equestrian Centre, took the second place with Corrnero. The pair was 15 th after dressage, but a clear jumping and xc rounds made him jump up into second. Third place went to Julia Stiefele (GER) with Belong To Me.

The next edition of Strzegom Summer Tour will be played out from the 16 th until the 19 th of July.

On-line results: https://zawodykonne.com/zawody/apc/26

