Eventing (Poland): Strzegom Autumn Show are coming

Photo: Mariusz Chmieliński/Strzegom Horse Trials

Strzegom, Poland, 21.08.2018: Strzegom is preparing itself for next international competitions in eventing. Strzegom Autumn Show will take place in less than a month from now.

Strzegom Autumn Show joins classes for young horses (CI-short 1* YH) with international competitions at 1 & 2 * level (CIC1*, CCI1* CIC2*) and national classes LL, L, P & 1* (CNC LL – 85cm, CNC L-100cm and CNC P-105 cm). SAS will take place from 14th till 16th September this year.

Entries for event are open now. For more info visit: www.StrzegomHorseTrials.pl

