Eventing Poland: Strzegom October Festival: jubilee edition with special awards!

Strzegom October Festival: jubilee edition with special awards!

Strzegom’s jubilee on the occasion of the organization of the 50 th international competition is coming soon. On this occasion, special prizes have been planned for the competitors who will take part in Strzegom October Festival 2021:

4*-S WINNER: 4 free starts in the 2022 season

/1 entry fee for a chosen class to use during 4 competitions of the 2022 season/

4*-L WINNER: 4 free starts in the 2022 season

/1 entry fee for a chosen class to use during 4 competitions of the 2022 season/

/1 entry fee for a chosen class to use during 4 competitions of the 2022 season/

3*-S WINNER: 3 free starts in the 2022 season

/1 entry fee for a 3*-S class to use during 3 competitions of the 2022 season/

/1 entry fee for a 3*-S class to use during 3 competitions of the 2022 season/

3*-L WINNER: 3 free starts in the 2022 season

/1 entry fee for a 3*- S or L to use during 3 competitions of the 2022 season/

/1 entry fee for a 3*- S or L to use during 3 competitions of the 2022 season/

2*-L WINNER: 2 free starts in the 2022 season

/1 entry fee for a 2*- S or L to use during 2 competitions of the 2022 season/

/1 entry fee for a 2*- S or L to use during 2 competitions of the 2022 season/

1*-INTRO, CCIY3*-L, CCIOJ2*-L, CCIP2*-L WINNER: 1 free start in a 1* or 2* in the 2022 season.

The deadline for entries is coming soon. The panel will be open only until 21.09.2021!

