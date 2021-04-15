Eventing: professional riders are coming back to Strzegom

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

(Strzegom, April 14) Strzegom is opening the international eventing season in Poland. The first show will be Strzegom Spring Open, with over 250 horses competing.

Riders from 14 countries will compete in four international classes: CCI4*-S, CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S, CCI1*-INTRO and CNC 100 class.

The arenas of Morawa hippodrome will welcome, among others, the Japanese rider Yoshiaki Oiwa – gold medalist of the Asian Games, Merel Blom from the Netherlands – team bronze WEG medalist or German rider Andreas Dibowski – team gold medalist of the Olympic Games.

Some of the best Polish eventers will also be present, such as Mateusz Kiempa, Joanna Pawlak or Jan Kamiński.

The show starts on Thursday. The first two days are for dressage and jumping and cross-country trials will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

In accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, the show will be played out without audiences and following strict sanitary measures. The fans will have the chance to cheer on their favourites online – the show will be livestreamed at www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl and Facebook.

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

CCI entries: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2021/04/Entries_CCI.pdf

CNC entries: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2021/04/Entries_CNC.pdf

Timetable: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2021/04/TIMETABLLE_-_09.04.2021.pdf

Livestream schedule:

Thursday, 15.04.2021

09.00 - Dressage CCI3*-S

Friday, 16.04.2021

08.00 - Dressage CCI4*-S

Saturday, 17.04.2021

CROSS COUNTRY

09.30 - CCI 3*-S

12.00 - CCI4*-S

14.30 - CCI2*-S

Sunday, 18.04.2021

JUMPING

10.30 - CCI 3* - S

13.00 - CCI 4* - S

