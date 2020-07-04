Eventing: riders come back to Strzegom

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

Strzegom, Poland, June 30: After weeks of uncertainty, Strzegom is starting the season of international eventing shows. The first competition will be Strzegom Summer Tour, which will be played out during two shows – on the first and third week of July.

Athletes from 13 countries will compete in international classes of various difficulty levels: CCI1*, CCI2*, CCI3* and CCI4* this weekend with almost 140 horses.

Eventing, also called the equestrian triathlon, is one of the most difficult equestrian disciplines, where the horse and rider have to compete in three trials: dressage, cross-country and jumping.

The show will start on Friday, when the athletes will present themselves in dressage tests. Saturday is jumping day, and the final exciting trials of XC and prizegiving ceremonies will take place on Sunday.

Due to sanitary restrictions, the event will take place without audiences and media. However, there will be a live streaming available for eventing fans on the official website of the show and Facebook: www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl

Live video:

Saturday, 04.07.2020

12.00-18.00 - Showjumping

Sunday, 05.07.2020

09.00-15.00 – Cross-country

CCI Entries: http://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2020/01/Entries_-_CCI_-_29.06.pdf

Programme: http://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2020/01/Timetable_SST_-1st_week_-_26.06.pdf

----------------------------------------------

Strzegom Press Centre