Eventing: Strzegom October Festival going for the record

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

Strzegom, Poland, October 8: A record-breaking number of entries have been accepted for Strzegom October Festival in Morawa, near Strzegom. 442 horses will compete at the event starting on Thursday.

Strzegom October Festival is an international eventing show, also called the equestrian triathlon. „The event finishes a long and intensive sport season at Stragona Equestrian Centre. It’s the last chance this year for the audiences to see top international eventers in Morawa.” – says Marcin Konarski, the president of the organising committee.

We will have the opportunity to see riders from 28 countries, including, for the first time, Mexico and Turkey. Athletes will compete in seven international and three national classes at various difficulty levels.

The entries include a lot of top eventers, such as Sara Algotsson Ostholt (SWE), silver medallist at London Olympics; Andrew Hoy (AUS), silver medallist from Sydney and three-time team Olympic medallist, and Andreas Dibowski (GER), the team gold medallist from Hong Kong.

Strzegom October Festival starts on Thursday with the dressage trials. The audiences will have the chance to watch the cross-country, the most exciting part of the equestrian triathlon, during three days of the event. The final tests of showjumping and cross-country, as well as following prizegiving ceremonies, will take place on Sunday.

Entry and parking are free of charge.

