FEI European Championships for Ponies to begin soon

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

Strzegom, August 11: Starting from Wednesday, jumpers, eventers and dressage riders will fight for medals in Strzegom.

153 riders aged from 12 to 16, representing 18 countries, along with their ponies will compete overall. Ponies are horses measuring up to 149 cm. These Championships will be a special event. Riders from three olympic equestrian disciplines: dressage, eventing and showjumping will compete alongside each other at the same place and time.

The championships start on the 14th of August, at the hippodrome in Morawa near Strzegom, Lower Silesia Voivodeship. They will be preluded by a festive opening ceremony, with a presentation of all national teams.

Dressage riders are the first ones to go. The first part of their individual tests starts on Wednesday. The jumpers will begin their classes on Thursday, and eventers will present themselves during dressage on Thursday and Friday. Saturday is cross-country day for them, and showjumping will determine the winners on Sunday.

See the entires:

Jumping: http://strzegom2019.pl/images/2019/05/CH-EU_2019_JUMPING.pdf

Dressage: http://strzegom2019.pl/images/2019/05/CH-EU_2019_DRESSAGE.pdf

Eventing: http://strzegom2019.pl/images/2019/05/CH-EU_2019_EVENTING.pdf

Timetable: http://strzegom2019.pl/images/2019/05/FEI_European_Championships_2019_-_Strzegom_POL_-_Provisional_Schedule_-_09.08_-_WWW.pdf

