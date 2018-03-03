Photo: Leszek Wójcik

FEI Pony European Championships: German dressage riders are double medalists

Rose Oatley took the individual gold medal after a great test with the 11-year-old Daddy Moon. German riders proved their amazing form, as they stood on the highest step of the podium both after the team and individual classes.

“I can’t really describe what happened today. I’m overwhelmed with my feelings. My pony was just amazing in the test. I can’t believe that we are now the European champions!” – said the rider.

The silver medal went to the winner’s teammate – Antonia Roth riding Daily Pleasure WE, and Denmark’s Sophia Boje Obel Jorgensen with Adriano B took the bronze.

Polish rider Veronica Pawluk with D’Artagnan 187 finished on the seventh place out of 63 competitors. Tomorrow the athletes will perform their individual freestyle tests.

Eventing

Saturday’s cross-country trial did not bring any changes to the top of the team leaderboard. The French still hold on to the best result – 96,4, Germany sits in second with 101,2, and the Irish are third with 116,3.

Mae Rinaldi from France held on to her lead after dressage with Boston du Verdon, even after time faults – now riding with 28,4.

Irish rider Ben Connors with Cornafest Fred went up to the second position (from the 11th) after a clear round inside the time, their result is now 30,03. Sophie Weening from the Netherlands is now third riding Hip Hop, with 30,04.

The jumping trial, which will determine the new European champions, will be played out tomorrow.

Sunday is also the last day of the rivalry in the showjumping Pony European Championships – the individual final.

Dressage FEI Pony European Championships individual medalists:

Rose Oatley, DADDY MOON Germany - 82,270 Antonia Roth, DAILY PLEASURE WE, Germany - 81,027 Sophia Boje Obel Jorgensen, ADRIANO B, Denmark - 79,676

…

8. Veronica Pawluk, D'ARTAGNAN 187, Poland - 73,541

Results: https://zawodykonne.com/zawody/50/tour/1142

FEI European Championships for Ponies