FEI Pony European Championships: Team gold in dressage for Denmark

Photo by Leszek Wójcik

The dressage team from Denmark went for the gold medal today at the FEI European Championships for Ponies. Silver medal went to the Netherlands, and bronze – to Germany. The Polish team finished at the tenth position.

The Danish team competed in the following squad: Alexander Yde Helgstrand with Adriano B, Liva Addy Guldager Nielsen with D'artagnan 187, Nathalie Thomassen with Lykkehoejs Dream of Dornik and Thilde Rude Hare with Morgensterns Dakar. 226,829 was their collective score.

„Competing as a team is stressful because you have to rely on other people and some things are out of your hands. It’s the first time Denmark has ever won, so it’s fantastic.”– said the member of the winning team, Nathalie Thomassen.

The best individual result today belonged to the current FEI rankings number one - Alexander Yde Helgstrand aboard Adriano B - 77,543.

„It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable. It was really close between all the teams, so it was quite stressful, but it ended up great.”– said Alexander Yde Helgstrand.

Polish riders ended up on the 10th position, with 14 countries competing overall. The best score for Poland belonged to Tatiana Bierieznow with Gluckspilz – 69,743.

It’s not the end of dressage. From Friday to Sunday riders will present themselves and their ponies in the individual classes.

Showjumping

50 riders competed in the first class of the Pony European Championships in showjumping. 18 of them finished the class with zero penalty points. The best ride today belonged to Linnea Ilsoee Madsen with Zee Tech, as they cruised over the course in amazing time of 64,97 seconds.

Three teams are clear after today: Germany, Great Britain and France. Anything can happen in the final tomorrow, as Italy, Ireland and Denmark currently stand on the score of 4 penalties.

Poland is at the 10th position after today. The best result belonged to Aleksandra Osuch riding Rosa, as they finished the class with only one knockdown.

The showjumping team final starts on Friday at 1:30 PM.

Dressage medalists:

1. Denmark- 226,82

Alexander Yde Helgstrand, ADRIANO B – 77,543

Liva Addy Guldager Nielsen, D'ARTAGNAN 187 – 76,029

Nathalie Thomassen, LYKKEHOEJS DREAM OF DORNIK – 73,254

Thilde Rude Hare, MORGENSTERNS DAKAR – 72,857

2. the Netherlands - 225,771

Micky Schelstraete, ELIN'S NONCISDADOR – 75,629

Floor Van Der Kuijl, CHAMP OF DAILY – 75,171

Robin Heiden, COLOURFULL CANNONBALL – 74,971

Evi Van Rooij, KING STAYERHOF'S JANGO – 74,257

3. Germany - 224,915

Shona Benner, DER KLEINE SUNNYBOY WE – 75,800

Lana-Pinou Baumgürtel, ZINQ MASSIMILIANO FH – 74,829

Antonia Busch-Kuffner, DAILY PLEASURE WE – 74,286

Rose Oatley, DADDY MOON – 67,071

10. Poland

Tatiana Bierieznow, GLUCKSPILZ - 69,743

Ann Van Den Broeck, LANGTOFTEGARD LEANDRO - 67,800

Maria Walczynska-Graczyk, MERCI - 64,800

Ewa Golubinska, DELICIOUS PP – withdrawn

Press Centre

FEI European Championships for Ponies Strzegom 14-18.08.2019