FEI Vaulting Championships 2020 at Flyinge, Sweden, cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The combined World and European Vaulting Championships to be held at Flyinge, Sweden, July 29 – August 2 2020 have had to be cancelled.

The decision to cancel the Championships is due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the restrictions issued both internationally and by Swedish authorities. The decision is made by the Vaulting 2020 Organizing Committee, supported by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the Swedish Equestrian Federation.

- It is so sad to see that the FEI Vaulting Championships for Seniors and Juniors in Flyinge have fallen victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, FEI Vaulting Director Bettina De Rham says. But we totally understand the reasons behind the decision and are aware how much soul-searching has gone into it. We know that this news will be a huge disappointment to the Vaulting community and beyond, but despite this, we are confident that the FEI flag will fly over the wonderful facilities at Flyinge again before long.

Many countries still have restrictions on exercising, training horses and travelling. Competitions are not allowed and larger crowds may not gather. The overall circumstances are not yet safe enough for hosting a big and fair sports event.

- We are very sorry to have to cancel this event, says Ted Velander, President of the Organizing Committee. We have been working so hard on this since we got the nomination three years ago, and we have put up such an experienced and devoted staff to run all areas of the event. Furthermore, Flyinge is a great venue for this kind of Championship with a true equestrian ambience and all facilities available.

Also the Swedish Equestrian Federation regrets but supports the decision to cancel.

- It is always regrettable to have to cancel a Championship, especially in a discipline that attracts so many young athletes. The Organizing Committee has put a lot of hard work into preparing the Championship, and we hope to be able to come back with new plans in the future, says Ulf Brömster, President of the Swedish Equestrian Federation.

Tickets sold will be refunded by the ticket administrator www.tickster.se.

- And then we hope to have the confidence from the FEI to be able to arrange a Vaulting Championship in the near future again, once the frightful pandemic situation has calmed down. Our staff remains prepared, says Ted Velander.



Flyinge May 7 2020

For further information:

Ted Velander, President, Vaulting2020 Organizing Committee.

ted@flyingehus.com

+46 708 640 605

Ulf Brömster, President, Swedish Equestrian Federation.

ulf.bromster@ridsport.se

Pernilla Linder Velander, Press Officer, Vaulting2020 Organizing Committee.

pernilla@flyingehus.com

+ 46 708 640 600

Matilda Hjertstrand, Communications Manager, Swedish Equestrian Federation.

matilda.hjertstrand@ridsport.se

+46 709 79 56 31

Svenska Ridsportförbundet, Strömsholm, 0220-456 00, www.ridsport.se





