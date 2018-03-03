Golden duo Ben Maher & Explosion W honoured in a special ceremony at Longines Global Champions Tour

Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour

Longines Global Champions Tour will congratulate Ben Maher, Explosion W and the 5 gold, silver and bronze Olympic Medalists who are competing at the Royal Hospital Chelsea this weekend in a special ceremony on Sunday 15 August.



The celebration in the heart of London will honour Ben Maher and the incredible Explosion W who will make a special appearance along with Swedish sensations Peder Fredricson & Henrik von Eckermann, USA's Laura Kraut and Belgium talents Pieter Devos and Gregory Wathelet.



After touching down from Tokyo this week Explosion W will attend the Longines Global Champions Tour of London on Sunday for this celebration where local crowds and fans can congratulate the equine superstar in person.



The ceremony will feature a live question and answer session with Maher while onboard the striking gelding Explosion W as well as a presentation of gifts to all the athletes, owners and groom.



Limited tickets are still available to attend the unique ceremony this weekend, click here to buy.



Tune into GCTV to watch this fantastic tribute to some of the world's best show jumpers and their incredible equine athletes live at 4pm UK / 5pm CEST.





Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL