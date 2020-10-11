International Jumping 4* of Saint-Lô : The best riders in the world will attend the event

Do not miss out the best show jumpers in the world !

Organized by Saint-Lô Cheval Organisation, and thanks to the support of local authorities and several partners, CSI of Saint-Lô is endow with a fourth star, a major first !

An exceptional set of riders is expected, and never we had seen so many champions gathered in Normandy since the World Equestrian Games of 2014 in Caen.

Eighteen riders from the Top 50 of the Longines Ranking List are currently registered in Saint-Lô :

The world number one, Steve Guerdat (SUI), the Belgian riders Pieter Devos (n°5), Niels Bruynseels (n°12), Jos Verloy (n°18) and Jérôme Guery (n°35), Anglo-Saxons Scott Brash (GBR - n°10), Denis Lynch (IRL – n°26) and Bertram Allen (n°41), Brazilian Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (n°15), Swedish Henrik Von Eckermann (n°17), Austrian Max Kühner (n°21) and the Americans Jessica Springsteen (n°37) and Laura Kraut (n°49). Julien Epaillard (n°14), Kévin Staut (n°24), Pénélope Leprévost (n°25), Simon Delestre (n°26) and Roger-Yves Bost (n°46) will attempt to defend the French colors.

Among the competititors we can notice the attendance of previous winners of the International Jumping : Laurent Goffinet (FRA) in 2003, 2004 and 2006, René Lopez (COL) in 2010, Maëlle Martin (FRA) in 2016, Jeroen Dubbledam (NED) in 2017 and Alexandra Francart (FRA) in 2018.

IN PRACTICE

Paid entry from Thursday to Sunday, within the limit of available seats. Upcoming opening of the electronic ticketing. No tickets will be sold on the venue.

Classes will be live streaming on ClipMyHorse.TV.

Face masks compulsory and no dogs allowed inside the Hall of the Pôle Hippique.

For further information, interview, photos… please contact Clémentine Loty - Press agent of the International Jumping of Saint-Lô, +33 6 75 27 39 83 or by email at meeting.automne.stlo@gmail.com

More information regarding the International Jumping 4* of Saint-Lô at www.csi-saintlo.com