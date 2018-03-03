Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour





It’s Ben Maher vs Peder Fredricson as the Longines Global Champions Tour heads into Championship decider at Šamorín



This weekend from 21 - 23 October the 2021 Longines Global Champions Tour Champion of Champions will be crowned at the X-Bionic Sphere, Šamorín. The season Finals are set to be an unmissable showdown with Peder Fredricson and Ben Maher battling it out one last time this year.



The fight for the LGCT crown is on a knife-edge in one of the closest duels in the history of the Longines Global Champions Tour. There was a dramatic shakeup last weekend where Fredricson only had to finish 6th place or higher in the LGCT Grand Prix of Šamorín to win the 2021 title but a costly rail put them into 8th place and meant the battle will be decided at the final leg.



Ben Maher could make history and be the first person to ever win three LGCT Championships and he is bringing his top horsepower of Explosion W to give it the best shot. Peder Fredricson will also have his two best horses in Šamorín, H&M All In and Catch Me Not S so the stage is set for an epic sporting showdown.



With 8 scores counting in each rider's tally, Fredricson is in a stronger position heading into the Finals this week currently on a total of 249 points while Maher sits on 228.





Here is how the scoring could work out…



- If Fredricson is 10th place or higher he will secure his first LGCT Championship title win



- Maher will have to win the LGCT Grand Prix and with Fredricson 11th or lower to win his third consecutive title





And statistically, if both riders qualify for the LGCT Grand Prix of Slovakia, judged on previous performances although both riders have two LGCT Grand Prix wins to their name this year Fredricson has scored consistently higher at more events.



Neither Olivier Robert (232 points) or Edwina Tops-Alexander (223 points) can win the championship but both will be fighting for a prestigious spot on the podium.



Tomorrow further details will be revealed on the electric Finals of the GCL team series which is going down to the wire.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL