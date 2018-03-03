Japanese rider wins the 4* class in Strzegom

Photo: Leszek Wójcik

Yoshiaki Oiwa with the 12-year-old Tullyoran Cruise JRA was the best rider in the CCI4*-L class, the most difficult one at LOTTO Strzegom Horse Trials.

Oiwa was victorious after a clear round in the showjumping, beating the leader after two trials – Jonelle Price from New Zealand, who had one knockdown today. Tim Price, the current number two in the FEI rankings, did not keep his lead after dressage and even a clear jumping round didn’t compensate for the time penalties he got in the cross-country trial. The Kiwi rider finished fourth, and his wife Jonelle was second with Grappa Nera and third with McClaren.

The only Polish combination in the class – Paulina Maciejewska with Jangcy L – finished sixth.

The win in the CCI3*-L class belonged to German rider Julia Mestern with Monarts Masterpiece. Second place went to her teammate Malin Hansen-Hotopp with Quidditch K, and Merel Blom from the Netherlands was third on Crossborder Radar Love.

The best athlete of the CCI2*-L was Merel Blom with Corminta vom Gwick. The next two places on the podium were taken by German riders: Andreas Dibowski with Calahari before Katarina Tietz with Chapeau Claque 49.

The 2* and 3* short format classes ended today with cross country trials. Dirk Schrade won the three-star class riding Casino 80, second place went to Arthur Duffort from France with Gredington Mailthyme, and Sonja Buck with Carla Bruni finished third. Greta Busacker from Germany was the best in the Young Riders category with Coco Maurice 2 and Julia Gillmaier from Poland took home the third place, riding Red Sunrise 2.

Dirk Schrade was first and third in the CCI2*-S class with Cold Red Rum and La Duma. Second place went to Ingrid Klimke riding Cascamara. The best Junior rider was Greta Busacker aboard Scrabble 15.

The podium of the CCIP2*-L class for ponies was dominated by German athletes. Jule Krueger was the best with Steendiek’s Max Edition, Pita Schmid with Sietlands Catrina was second, and thrd place went to Linn Zepke with Betty Boo 14.

More than 217 horses from 17 countries competed in 11 classes at this year’s LOTTO Strzegom Horse Trials.

