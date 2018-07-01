Kent Farrington and Gazelle leap to dramatic split-second victory

World Number 1 Kent Farrington (USA) thrilled thousands of spectators as 9 out of the top 10 riders in the world locked horns in Madrid for the fourth Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of the 2017 circuit. Fans were kept on the edge of their seats as the top American rider and his Champion horse Gazelle triumphed against a heavy-weight field, nailing the win by only 5 tenths of a second.

Thrilled Kent admitted he “won by a whisker”, as he paid respect to the extraordinary calibre of riders and horses that turned the competition into a power play of precision, bravery and pin-point timing in the Spanish capital.

Lorenzo de Luca (ITA) continues his reign of the LGCT Ranking lead, with the Italian star once again in an electric jump-off and keeping his points tally high. With a score of 133 overall, Lorenzo will have one eye over his shoulder, as Maikel van der Vlueten (NED) has closed the gap to the top now sitting just 9 points behind on 124 overall after his third podium this season. Compatriot Harrie Smolders (NED) has leapfrogged up to third, with a collection of 86 points as the Championship race continues.

The high adrenaline Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Madrid set the crowd on a roller-coaster ride of emotion. As the Spanish heat intensified, thousands of fans lined the arena to watch the world’s elite show jumpers in action in their capital city. Families packed the vast grandstand to see Olympic, World and European champions battling for the coveted Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix win with perfect weather complimenting the stunning sporting action. Kids enjoyed entertainment in the family-friendly village with the magical Longines carousel a big hit and the Massimo Dutti mini pony jumping arena.

Course designer Santiago Varela Ullastres made full use of the galloping grass arena in his LGCT Grand Prix course, where gradient plays a big factor in the way the course is ridden. The triple combination towards the end of the course was formidable, with both parts a little on the short stride and the horses fixed on the in-gate and home. Following the first couple of riders, the time allowed was altered from 80 seconds to 78s, as 25 took to the track with high hopes of the Grand Prix win.

The two former LGCT Grand Prix of Madrid winning combinations were the first to jump clear. Marcus Ehning (GER) with Pret a Tout, and Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) and VDL Groep Verdi TN N.O.P. put in foot perfect rounds, throwing them in the mix for the jump-off. Both looked strong to re-take the Madrid title, with their horses visibly enjoying the arena.

Denis Lynch (IRL) looked set to join them with new mount RMF Echo, until they rolled the final pole at the water tray, the crowd groaning in disappointment for the Irish rider. Julien Epaillard (FRA) and Quatrin de la Roque LM also had an unlucky pole at the triple combination, joining the likes of Ludger Beerbaum (GER) and Chiara, Harrie Smolders (NED) with Don VHP Z, Sheikh Ali Bin Khalid Al Thani (QAT) with First Devision, Eric Lamaze (CAN) with Fine Lady, Pieter Devos (BEL) and Audrey Coulter (USA) who all picked up four faults. Other big names such as Christian Ahlmann (GER) and Taloubet Z and Kevin Staut (FRA) couldn’t keep the poles from rolling.

Qatar’s Bassem Hassan Mohammed (QAT) put in a phenomenal performance with his 11 year old bay gelding Gunder, and Lorenzo de Luca (ITA) proved his consistency with the expressive Armitages Boy also jumping clear and raising the temperature of the final yet to come.

It was a five rider jump-off as the sun began it’s slow descent and the anticipation around the arena grew. Thousands packed the grandstands, relishing at the excitement of witnessing the world’s best at the very top of their game. With 9 out of the world’s Top 10 riders in contention it as always going to be a ruthless battle of the best and the power-packed jump off did not disappoint. With the smallest margins separating the leading riders the crowd were on the edge of their seats, and as each top rider came into the ring the crowd fell silent in anticipation.

The jump-off required full turbo charge from the world class combinations, featuring many of the same tricky fences such as the second part of the triple combination, and full height verticals. A galloping finish with seven strides to the final flier had the crowd on the edge of their seats, and daring those brave enough to take a stride out to soar on six.

Marcus Ehning (GER) and Pret a Tout were the first to go, fully revved up to defend their 2016 LGCT Grand Prix of Madrid title. With a calm exterior and nerves of steel the top German rider kept up the gallop, with the large striding chestnut eating up the distances to set the bench mark at 45.68s. Former Madrid Grand Prix winners Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) and VDL Groep Verdi TN N.O.P. gave it their all - they had a scary touch of the vertical, but finished clear just fractions behind in 45.86s.

The show ground went silent once more as World Number 1 Kent Farrington (USA) and Gazelle entered the ring. The little horse jumped it’s heart out for the American, turning swiftly and leaping at the fences with a flat out gallop to the last. Shaving off fractions of a second, Kent guided the fiery horse to the final fence, and the crowd erupted in cheers as they pipped Marcus’ time by five tenths of a second to set the new time to beat at 45.18s.

Bassem Hassan Mohammed (QAT) and the huge striding Gunder rolled a pole, and then took out the penultimate vertical with a water tray dropping them down to fifth on 8 faults. Last to go was LGCT Ranking leader Lorenzo de Luca (ITA), who entered the arena with Armitages Boy looking like a force to be reckoned with. The pair were slower from the off, with Armitages Boy expressive with his hind legs, and bucking his way clear but slower in 50.59s overall.

So it was Kent and the brave-hearted Gazelle who leapt to the win, with Marcus Ehning taking second and Maikel van der Vleuten in third. The Tour now looks to Hamburg next weekend, where Round 5 of the 15 leg Championship promises further top class action and drama as the race for the title rockets up a gear.

Alvaro Arrieta Konyay, CEO Oxer Sport: "It is impossible to organise such a big event without the support of Madrid City Council and today the Mayor came to support the event and we are very proud of this incredible facility which belongs to the City. It is the 5th year in a row we are here and thanks to the confidence of my friend Jan. It was a fantastic Grand Prix, full of people with a very special atmosphere. It is a dream, great sport, fantastic riders and I am very proud the course designer is Spanish."

Jan Tops, President Longines Global Champions Tour: "Lorenzo has been very consistent, every time in the second round. Maikel is close on his heels. These two are the ones to watch until the end. I must congratulate Alvaro and his team, it is a great effort. And also thanks to Longines our consistent main sponsor all these years. It was a great atmosphere here and on site and off site people who really know about the sport follow us and our followers are increasing with people watching all over the world.

"Today I want to congratulate Kent. He had a good draw and to have these two riders coming fast in the end you have to be clear. That is why he is No1 and to compete against the other two they are great riders and it is fantastic to watch.

Kent Farrington (Winner): "It was an amazing competition here. A great city, a fantastic ring, big courses and tough competition. I really won by a whisker today, it was a coin toss who won. Both of these guys have won the Grand Prix before so I am glad they let me in the club! I’m thrilled. I think what I have today is years of work, great support and all my owners and really strong team of multiple horses. At the highest level it takes a big team of horses and I feel very fortunate.”

Marcus Ehning (2nd place): "Last year I won here and this year second so I can’t be more pleased. If you have these guys behind you it can never be enough. I lost it a bit in front before the double but that happens in the jump off. Kent was a bit more aggressive in everything and he deserved to win here.”

Maikel van der Vleuten (3rd place): "I have stayed quite consistent and I have a very nice group of horses at the moment so I have the possibility to swap a bit and hope for some nice results to come. I did not lose much time my turns went really well. The seven strides to the last were a bit too normal, my horse has a big stride, maybe another time I could leave a stride out but I am very pleased with the way he jumped today."

Lorenzo de Luca (LGCT Ranking Leader): "It is fantastic to jump all these Grand Prix and to be first is amazing. The best riders and horses in the world are here and to be still leading is a really good feeling and the fact that the horses are jumping fantastically is even better. My horse is so spectacular, fantastic."

Anna Goodrum

Longines Global Champions Tour