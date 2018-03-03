LONGINES EEF SERIES FINAL - EMOTIONS TILL THE VERY LAST SECOND

Photo: lukasz kowalski

Winning team of Italy representation:

Giulia Martinengo Marquet (horse Calle Deluxe)

(horse Calle Deluxe) Francesca Ciriesi (horse Cape Cora)

(horse Cape Cora) Antonio Alfonso (horse Donanso)

(horse Donanso) Piergiorgio Bucci (horse Cochello)

It was with the utmost excitement that the Longines EEF FInal Series came on top of Warsaw Jumping CSIO 4* this Sunday. Untli the very last second, it was nowhere close to be predicted which of the eleven national teams was the one to finish off in victory.



44 amazing duos, two rounds, a highly technical parkour, and ... still no winner settled. In order to decide how the top tier of the line-up was going to play out, Italy and the Czech Republic were asked to nominate a single rider each to come forward for the jump-off. The Chech decided to leave the task to Vladimir Tretera with Gangster v/h Noddevelt, Italy were united in sending forward Piergiorgio Bucci. The former finished on one penalty, the latter delivered a clear one, taking Italy to the top of the podium.

The course designer - Elio Travagliati from Italy - thanked everyone involved in the organisation of Warsaw Jumping, sharing his impressions over the parkour - describing it as the one providing a lot of excitement, suitable quality of horse jumping, and the indispensable dose of sporting uncertainty until the very end of the final competition, complicating some untimely atempts to foresee the winner of the show.

Press Release

TOTALIZATOR SPORTOWY SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ