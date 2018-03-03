Magical moments at the Hop Top Show

The Hop Top Show uniquely showcases the relationship between man and horse. Photo Equitana

The World Equestrian Show has been writing history and stories for 50 years. The next chapter will follow from 7 to 13 April 2022. Tickets for the new Hop Top Show Rhapsody will be available from mid-November.

Equitana has been setting standards for equestrian sport and the industry for 50 years. What began in 1972 as a supposedly crazy idea has since become a worldwide institution. The World Equestrian Show will celebrate its anniversary in April 2022 on seven days instead of nine and for the first time during the Easter holidays. "We assume that this will give more visitors the opportunity to come to Essen on weekdays," emphasises Equitana Director Christina Uetz. The eventful days at the fair with an extensive programme are followed by the gala events in the evening as a further highlight.

Tactful rapture

With fascinating images, spectacular stunts and unforgettable moments, the Hop Top Show uniquely stages the special relationship between man and horse also in its anniversary year. The 50th anniversary show crowns the most extraordinary performances of the past decades.

International stars enchant the 2022 audience with unique choreographies and magical moments. Rhapsody is a tactful rapture with melodic undertones, artful, poetic and fast-paced performances. It immerses the audience in the world of fantasy that makes the seemingly impossible possible.

Tickets for the gala evenings on Friday, 8 April, Saturday, 9 April and Sunday, 10 April, each at 8 p.m., as well as fair tickets will be available from the Equitana ticket shop from mid-November.

Dominique Schroller