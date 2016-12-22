 Mara's World of Horses - Reitimmobilien und Pferdeimmobilien international

Weihnachten ist vorbei - Besinnliche Tage in denen man sich auch mal auf die eigenen Wünsche konzentrieren konnte - vielleicht möchten Sie sich den Traum Ihrer eigenen Immobilie erfüllen?

Viel Freude beim Durchsehen und alle unsere Immobilienangebote sehen Sie auf unserer Webseite!

mit den besten Grüssen zum Jahreswechsel, Ihre Sabine Wesseln



Christmas is around the corner! And quiet days to concentrate on your own wishes – and one of these wishes might be to fulfill your dream of owning a home?

I hope you will enjoy it! all listings you will see on our english website!

With best wishes for the festive season, Sabine Wesseln



Ya llegaron las fiestas de Navidad, una temporada de concentrarse también en sus propios deseos y uno de éstos podría ser de hacer su sueño realidad de comprar una casa en el sol?

Todos propiedades se puede ver en la pagina web en Espanol!

Con mis mejores deseos, Sabine Wesseln

DEUTSCHLAND - Germany - Alemania

NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN/ 52388 Nörvenich – im Dreieck Köln, Aachen, Bonn

Ref. 16-049-MM

Gutshof - ideal als Reiterhof, Gästebetrieb oder für die grosse Familie

large countryhouse situated in a green and quiet area

casa de campo, cortijo situada en una zona verde y tranquila 33.000 qm Grund, 8.28 acres land, 3.3 ha terreno

Wohnhaus mit 510 qm Wfl, 11 Zimmern, 3 Bädern

mainhouse 510 sqm living with 11 rooms and 3 bathrooms

casa con 510 m2 para vivir con 11 habitaciones y 3 banos

mainhouse 510 sqm living with 11 rooms and 3 bathrooms casa con 510 m2 para vivir con 11 habitaciones y 3 banos zweites Wohnhaus mit 76 qm und 4 Zimmern; another house with 76 sqm and 4 rooms, otra casa con 65 m2 y 4 habitaciones

weitere Gebäude zur Nutzung, more buildings, mas edificaciones

tolles Ausreitgelände, good area for hacking, bien para montar en el campo

1.600.000 Euro (zzgl. Käuferprovision 3.57 %)

NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN/ 52388 Nörvenich – im Dreieck Köln, Aachen, Bonn

Ref. 16-054-MM

Privatanwesen mit Reithalle, Stüberl und Privathaus

small equestrian property with house, stables and covered riding arena

propiedad ecuestre con casa para vivir, cuadras y pista cubierta 36.000 qm Grund, 8.94 acres land, 3.6 ha terreno

Wohnhaus mit 214 qm Wfl + Angestelltenapartment, house 214 sqm living with flat for groom, casa con 214 m2 para vivir y apartamento sep. para los empleados

16 Pferdeboxen mit Paddock, horseboxes with paddock, cuadras con paddoc

3 Hengstboxen, horseboxes for stallion, cuadras para sementales

10 Pferdeboxen mit Aussenfenstern, horseboxes with window, cuadras con ventana

Reitplatz 15x30 m, riding arena, pista para montar

Reithalle 16x40 m, riding hall, pista cubierta

tolles Ausreitgelände, good area for hacking, bien para montar en el campo

880.000 Euro (zzgl. Käuferprovision 3.57 %)

Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch

photos and description in English

fotos y descripción en Español

BAYERN, Allgäu, nahe dem Bodensee, ca 10 km von Lindau

Ref. 16-059-MWOH

Privathaus mit Schwimmbad, Pferdeboxen und Reitplatz in herrlich romantischer Lage

private house with indoorpool, horseboxes and a riding arena in a romantic natural surroundings

casa privada con piscina, cuadras para caballos y una pista para montar en la naturaleza 15.000 qm Grund, 3.72 acres land, 1.5 ha terreno

Wohnhaus mit 190 qm Wfl, house 190 sqm living, casa con 190 m2 para vivir

Indoor-Schwimmbad + Sauna, indoor-pool + sauna, piscina en la casa + sauna

Einliegerwhg 80 qm, sep apartment, piso separado

kleiner Reitplatz, small dressage arena, pista pequena para montar

8 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras

1.3 Mio Euro

BAYERN, Allgäu, nahe dem Bodensee, ca 10 km von Lindau

Ref. 16-061-RS

professionelle Reitanlage mit Reithalle, Rundhalle, Stallungen, Aussenplatz, Wohnhaus

professional equestrian property with all utilities for sale

centro ecuestre professional con casa para vivir en venta 80.000 qm Grund, 4.025 acres land, 8 ha terreno

Wohnhaus mit 220 qm Wfl, house 220 sqm living, casa con 220 m2 para vivir

Einliegerwhg 80 qm, sep apartment, piso separado

Reithalle 25x40 m, covered riding hall, pista cubierta

Reitplatz 30x60 m, dressage arena, pista para montar

20 Paddockboxen, boxes with paddocks, cuadras con paddocs

Offenstall für mind 4 Pferde mit grossem Paddock, horsestable for min 4 horses, cuadra abierta para min. 4 caballos

2.95 Mio Euro

NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, Kreis Mettmann im Dreieck Düsseldorf-Essen-Wuppertal

Ref. 16-057-MWOH

professionelle Reitanlage mit Reithalle, Rundhalle, Stallungen, Aussenplatz, Wohnhaus

professional equestrian property with all utilities for sale

centro ecuestre professional con casa para vivir en venta 280.000 qm Grund, 69.56 acres land, 28 ha terreno

Wohnhaus mit 200 qm Wfl, house 200 sqm living, casa con 200 m2 para vivir

Reithalle 20x60 m, covered riding hall, pista cubierta

Reitplatz, dressage arena, pista para montar

Rundhalle, arena to longe, pista para dar cuerda

50 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras para caballos

5.8 Mio Euro (VB)

BAYERN, ca. 30 km östlich von München

Ref. 16-014-KB

herrliche Reitanlage nahe München in wundervoller Lage zu verkaufen

beautiful equestrian property with stables, grounds, covered riding hall for sale

propiedad ecuestre cerca de Munich en Bavaria en venta 150.000 qm Grund, 37.26 acres land, 15 ha terreno

verschiedene Wohnhäuser mit ca gesamt 15 Zimmern

Reithalle 20x40 m, covered riding hall, pista cubierta

Reitplatz 120x40 m, riding arena, pista para montar

32 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras para caballos

viele separate Gebäude und Hallen, separat barns and buildings, varios naves y construcciónes

4.1 Mio Euro (+ 5.95 % incl. VAT buyercomission)

Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch

photos and description in English

fotos y descripción en Español

NIEDERSACHSEN/ Landkreis Goslar, nahe Seesen

Ref. 16-045-MWOH

Reiterhof mit Aktivstall und Gästezimmern - verbinden Sie Hobby und Arbeit!

una propiedad ecuestre con habitaciónes, en venta en Alemania, Niedersachsen

horsestables with guestrooms for sale in Germany, Lower Saxony 40.000 qm Grund, 9.937 acres land, 4 ha terreno

280 qm gebaute Fläche, sqm build, m2 construido

10 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios

7 Bäder, bathrooms, baños

für bis zu 30 Pferde geeignet, para aprox. 30 caballos, for about 30 horses

882.000 Euro

Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch

photos and description in English

fotos y descripción en Español

SPANIEN - Spain - España

ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Cadiz, nahe Arcos de la Frontera

Ref. 16-063-MWOH

Finca mit 2 Häusern in grüner Lage mit herrlichem Blick

countryproperty with 2 houses in natural surroundiung with beautiful views

finca, casa de campo en la naturaleza y vistas preciosas 45.000 qm Grund, 11.18 acres land, 4.5 ha terreno

235 qm gebaute Wohnfläche aufgeteilt auf 2 Häuser, sqm living splitted between 2 houses area, m2 construido para vivir - 2 casas

1 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios

3 Bäder, bathrooms, baños

399.000 Euro

Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch

photos and description in English

fotos y descripción en Español

ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Sevilla, Carmona

Ref. 16-062-MWOH

Reitimmobilie im Armani-Style - eine ausgefallene Immobilie für den Pferdefreund

horse-country-propertiy in Armani-Style, unique property for horselovers

propiedad ecuestre en el estilo de Armani, un propiedad espectacular 138.000 qm Grund, 34.28 acres land, 13.8 ha terreno

350 qm gebaute Wohnfläche, sqm living area, m2 construido para vivir

4 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios

3 Bäder, bathrooms, baños

Pferdestall mit 7 Boxen, horsestable with 7 boxes, cuadra con 7 boxes

es können weitere Boxen und eine Reithalle gebaut werden

it is possible to build more horseboxes and a covered riding hall

se puede construir mas cuadras y una pista cubierta

1.850.000 Euro

Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch

photos and description in English

fotos y descripción en Español

ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Sevilla, Lora del Rio - nahe Coto Donana Naturpark

Ref. 16-050-MWOH

gepflegtes Haus mit 4 Pferdeboxen in ruhiger Lage, ideal für Reitbegeisterte

countryhouse with 4 horsestables, quite situated, perfect for horselovers

casa de campo con 4 cuadras para caballos, situado tranquilo y perfecto para caballos 2.500 qm Grund, 0.62 acres land, 2.500 m2 terreno

180 qm gebaute Wohnfläche, sqm living area, m2 construido para vivir

3 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios

2 Bäder, bathrooms, baños

4 Pferdeboxen, horsesboxes, cuadras para caballos

420.000 Euro

Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch

photos and description in English

fotos y descripción en Español

ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Cádiz, Alcala de los Gazules

Ref. 16-046-MWOH

Finca mit herrlichem Grunstück, ideal für Pferdeleute in ruhiger Lage nahe Naturparkl

countryhouse with land, perfect for horsepeople near nature park

casa de campo, finca con terreno grande, cerca de parque natural 150.000 qm Grund, 37.26 acres land, 15 ha terreno

210 qm gebaute Fläche, sqm build, m2 construido

3 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios

2 Bäder, bathrooms, baños

3 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras para caballos

357.000 Euro

Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch

photos and description in English

fotos y descripción en Español

interessante Informationen

Sie verkaufen eine Reitimmobilie? Eine Finca? oder einen Bauernhof?

wir haben vorgemerkte Kunden und würden Ihnen gerne beim Verkauf behilflich sein – schreiben Sie mir doch einfach eine e-mail und wir unterhalten uns!



You are selling your equestrian property? A farm? A country home?

We have qualified clients and we would like to assist you selling your property – please send me an e-mail and I will contact you to discuss details!



Usted quiere vender su finca ecuestre? Su granja? Su cortijo?

Tenemos clientes registrados y nos sería un placer de asistirle de vender su propiedad – nada más que enviarnos un e-mail y le contactaremos para comentar detalles!

Wir suchen im Kundenauftrag: Nordrhein-Westfalen - kleinen Reiterhof mit ca 10 Boxen

Bayern - Landhaus, gerne in exklusiver Ausführung mit ca. 5 Boxen

Eltville - 50 km Umkreis, Reitanlage für ca. 30 Pferde mit Reithalle und Platz

Ich hoffe Sie hatten Gefallen an unserem Newsletter – bis zum nächsten Mal! Und wann immer wir helfen können, einfach anrufen!



I hope you enjoyed reading our Newsletter – until next time! Whenever we can help you, just give us a call!



Espero que le ha gustado nuestro circular – hasta la proxima vez! Siempre cuando podemos ayudarle, llamanos!