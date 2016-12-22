 Mara's World of Horses - Reitimmobilien und Pferdeimmobilien international

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weihnachten ist vorbei - Besinnliche Tage in denen man sich auch mal auf die eigenen Wünsche konzentrieren konnte - vielleicht möchten Sie sich den Traum Ihrer eigenen Immobilie erfüllen?
Viel Freude beim Durchsehen und alle unsere Immobilienangebote sehen Sie auf unserer Webseite!
mit den besten Grüssen zum Jahreswechsel,
Ihre Sabine Wesseln
Christmas is around the corner! And quiet days to concentrate on your own wishes – and one of these wishes might be to fulfill your dream of owning a home?
I hope you will enjoy it! all listings you will see on our english website!
With best wishes for the festive season, Sabine Wesseln
Ya llegaron las fiestas de Navidad, una temporada de concentrarse también en sus propios deseos y uno de éstos podría ser de hacer su sueño realidad de comprar una casa en el sol?
Todos propiedades se puede ver en la pagina web en Espanol!
Con mis mejores deseos, Sabine Wesseln
|
|
|
|
|DEUTSCHLAND - Germany - Alemania
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN/ 52388 Nörvenich – im Dreieck Köln, Aachen, Bonn
Ref. 16-049-MM
Gutshof - ideal als Reiterhof, Gästebetrieb oder für die grosse Familie
large countryhouse situated in a green and quiet area
casa de campo, cortijo situada en una zona verde y tranquila
- 33.000 qm Grund, 8.28 acres land, 3.3 ha terreno
- Wohnhaus mit 510 qm Wfl, 11 Zimmern, 3 Bädern
mainhouse 510 sqm living with 11 rooms and 3 bathrooms
casa con 510 m2 para vivir con 11 habitaciones y 3 banos
- zweites Wohnhaus mit 76 qm und 4 Zimmern; another house with 76 sqm and 4 rooms, otra casa con 65 m2 y 4 habitaciones
- weitere Gebäude zur Nutzung, more buildings, mas edificaciones
- tolles Ausreitgelände, good area for hacking, bien para montar en el campo
- 1.600.000 Euro (zzgl. Käuferprovision 3.57 %)
- contact-email
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN/ 52388 Nörvenich – im Dreieck Köln, Aachen, Bonn
Ref. 16-054-MM
Privatanwesen mit Reithalle, Stüberl und Privathaus
small equestrian property with house, stables and covered riding arena
propiedad ecuestre con casa para vivir, cuadras y pista cubierta
- 36.000 qm Grund, 8.94 acres land, 3.6 ha terreno
- Wohnhaus mit 214 qm Wfl + Angestelltenapartment, house 214 sqm living with flat for groom, casa con 214 m2 para vivir y apartamento sep. para los empleados
- 16 Pferdeboxen mit Paddock, horseboxes with paddock, cuadras con paddoc
- 3 Hengstboxen, horseboxes for stallion, cuadras para sementales
- 10 Pferdeboxen mit Aussenfenstern, horseboxes with window, cuadras con ventana
- Reitplatz 15x30 m, riding arena, pista para montar
- Reithalle 16x40 m, riding hall, pista cubierta
- tolles Ausreitgelände, good area for hacking, bien para montar en el campo
- 880.000 Euro (zzgl. Käuferprovision 3.57 %)
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAYERN, Allgäu, nahe dem Bodensee, ca 10 km von Lindau
Ref. 16-059-MWOH
Privathaus mit Schwimmbad, Pferdeboxen und Reitplatz in herrlich romantischer Lage
private house with indoorpool, horseboxes and a riding arena in a romantic natural surroundings
casa privada con piscina, cuadras para caballos y una pista para montar en la naturaleza
- 15.000 qm Grund, 3.72 acres land, 1.5 ha terreno
- Wohnhaus mit 190 qm Wfl, house 190 sqm living, casa con 190 m2 para vivir
- Indoor-Schwimmbad + Sauna, indoor-pool + sauna, piscina en la casa + sauna
- Einliegerwhg 80 qm, sep apartment, piso separado
- kleiner Reitplatz, small dressage arena, pista pequena para montar
- 8 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras
- 1.3 Mio Euro
- contact-email
|
|
|
|Seit Mai 2014 gilt die Novelle der Energieeinsparverordnung (EnEV 2014). Makler, Verwalter und Vermieter sind verpflichtet, Käufern und Mietern Auskunft über die energetische Qualität einer Wohnung oder eines Büros zu geben. Ein Energieausweis enthält die Pflichtangaben, die laut EnEV in Immobilienanzeigen veröffentlicht sein müssen. Verkäufer, Vermieter oder Makler sind auch verpflichtet, bereits bei der Besichtigung der Immobilie/Wohnung über den Energieverbrauch zu informieren. Seit dem 01.05.2015 werden fehlende Angaben zur energetischen Qualität von Immobilien in kommerziellen Anzeigen als Ordnungswidrigkeit geahndet und mit einem Bußgeld von bis zu 15.000 Euro belegt
Noch keinen gültigen Energieausweis?
Einfach online bestellen:www.metrona.de/energieausweise
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAYERN, Allgäu, nahe dem Bodensee, ca 10 km von Lindau
Ref. 16-061-RS
professionelle Reitanlage mit Reithalle, Rundhalle, Stallungen, Aussenplatz, Wohnhaus
professional equestrian property with all utilities for sale
centro ecuestre professional con casa para vivir en venta
- 80.000 qm Grund, 4.025 acres land, 8 ha terreno
- Wohnhaus mit 220 qm Wfl, house 220 sqm living, casa con 220 m2 para vivir
- Einliegerwhg 80 qm, sep apartment, piso separado
- Reithalle 25x40 m, covered riding hall, pista cubierta
- Reitplatz 30x60 m, dressage arena, pista para montar
- 20 Paddockboxen, boxes with paddocks, cuadras con paddocs
- Offenstall für mind 4 Pferde mit grossem Paddock, horsestable for min 4 horses, cuadra abierta para min. 4 caballos
- 2.95 Mio Euro
- contact-email
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, Kreis Mettmann im Dreieck Düsseldorf-Essen-Wuppertal
Ref. 16-057-MWOH
professionelle Reitanlage mit Reithalle, Rundhalle, Stallungen, Aussenplatz, Wohnhaus
professional equestrian property with all utilities for sale
centro ecuestre professional con casa para vivir en venta
- 280.000 qm Grund, 69.56 acres land, 28 ha terreno
- Wohnhaus mit 200 qm Wfl, house 200 sqm living, casa con 200 m2 para vivir
- Reithalle 20x60 m, covered riding hall, pista cubierta
- Reitplatz, dressage arena, pista para montar
- Rundhalle, arena to longe, pista para dar cuerda
- 50 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras para caballos
- 5.8 Mio Euro (VB)
- contact-email
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAYERN, ca. 30 km östlich von München
Ref. 16-014-KB
herrliche Reitanlage nahe München in wundervoller Lage zu verkaufen
beautiful equestrian property with stables, grounds, covered riding hall for sale
propiedad ecuestre cerca de Munich en Bavaria en venta
- 150.000 qm Grund, 37.26 acres land, 15 ha terreno
- verschiedene Wohnhäuser mit ca gesamt 15 Zimmern
- Reithalle 20x40 m, covered riding hall, pista cubierta
- Reitplatz 120x40 m, riding arena, pista para montar
- 32 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras para caballos
- viele separate Gebäude und Hallen, separat barns and buildings, varios naves y construcciónes
- 4.1 Mio Euro (+ 5.95 % incl. VAT buyercomission)
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|
|
|
HESSEN/ Lahn-Dill-Kreis, Haiger - ca 1 Std. von Frankfurt am Main
Ref. 16-051-BVF
privates luxriöses Reitanwesen mit Schwimmbad, Pferdestall, Reithalle und Reitplatz
private horseproperty with pool, horsestable and covered riding hall
propiedad ecuestre de lujo, con piscina, cuadras, pista cubierta
- 12.000 qm Grund, 2.98 acres land, 1.2 ha terreno
- 280 qm gebaute Fläche, sqm build, m2 construido
- 4 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios
- 3 Bäder, bathrooms, baños
- 11 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras para caballos
- 1.390.000 Euro (+ 5.95 % incl. VAT buyercomission)
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIEDERSACHSEN/ Landkreis Goslar, nahe Seesen
Ref. 16-045-MWOH
Reiterhof mit Aktivstall und Gästezimmern - verbinden Sie Hobby und Arbeit!
una propiedad ecuestre con habitaciónes, en venta en Alemania, Niedersachsen
horsestables with guestrooms for sale in Germany, Lower Saxony
- 40.000 qm Grund, 9.937 acres land, 4 ha terreno
- 280 qm gebaute Fläche, sqm build, m2 construido
- 10 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios
- 7 Bäder, bathrooms, baños
- für bis zu 30 Pferde geeignet, para aprox. 30 caballos, for about 30 horses
- 882.000 Euro
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Cadiz, nahe Arcos de la Frontera
Ref. 16-063-MWOH
Finca mit 2 Häusern in grüner Lage mit herrlichem Blick
countryproperty with 2 houses in natural surroundiung with beautiful views
finca, casa de campo en la naturaleza y vistas preciosas
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Sevilla, Carmona
Ref. 16-062-MWOH
Reitimmobilie im Armani-Style - eine ausgefallene Immobilie für den Pferdefreund
horse-country-propertiy in Armani-Style, unique property for horselovers
propiedad ecuestre en el estilo de Armani, un propiedad espectacular
- 138.000 qm Grund, 34.28 acres land, 13.8 ha terreno
- 350 qm gebaute Wohnfläche, sqm living area, m2 construido para vivir
- 4 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios
- 3 Bäder, bathrooms, baños
- Pferdestall mit 7 Boxen, horsestable with 7 boxes, cuadra con 7 boxes
- es können weitere Boxen und eine Reithalle gebaut werden
- it is possible to build more horseboxes and a covered riding hall
- se puede construir mas cuadras y una pista cubierta
- 1.850.000 Euro
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Cádiz, Vejer de la Frontera
Ref. 16-055-MWOH
Finca, Landhaus mit Stierkampfarena und eine grossen Grundstück mit Panoramablick
countryproperty with bullfightring, large lands and a fantastic view
finca, yeguada, ganaderia con terreno grande y vista espectalura
- 180.000 qm Grund, 44.72 acres land, 18 ha terreno
- 500 qm gebaute Wohnfläche, sqm living area, m2 construido para vivir
- 4 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios
- 3 Bäder, bathrooms, baños
- Stierkampfarena, bullfightring, plaza de toros
- 1.850.000 Euro
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Sevilla, Lora del Rio - nahe Coto Donana Naturpark
Ref. 16-050-MWOH
gepflegtes Haus mit 4 Pferdeboxen in ruhiger Lage, ideal für Reitbegeisterte
countryhouse with 4 horsestables, quite situated, perfect for horselovers
casa de campo con 4 cuadras para caballos, situado tranquilo y perfecto para caballos
- 2.500 qm Grund, 0.62 acres land, 2.500 m2 terreno
- 180 qm gebaute Wohnfläche, sqm living area, m2 construido para vivir
- 3 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios
- 2 Bäder, bathrooms, baños
- 4 Pferdeboxen, horsesboxes, cuadras para caballos
- 420.000 Euro
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDALUSIEN/ Provinz Cádiz, Alcala de los Gazules
Ref. 16-046-MWOH
Finca mit herrlichem Grunstück, ideal für Pferdeleute in ruhiger Lage nahe Naturparkl
countryhouse with land, perfect for horsepeople near nature park
casa de campo, finca con terreno grande, cerca de parque natural
- 150.000 qm Grund, 37.26 acres land, 15 ha terreno
- 210 qm gebaute Fläche, sqm build, m2 construido
- 3 Schlafzimmer, bedrooms, dormitorios
- 2 Bäder, bathrooms, baños
- 3 Pferdeboxen, horseboxes, cuadras para caballos
- 357.000 Euro
- contact-email
- Fotos & Beschreibung auf Deutsch
- photos and description in English
- fotos y descripción en Español
|
|
|
|interessante Informationen
|
|
|
|Verkaufen Sie erfolgreich Ihre Immobilie! ...
... mit ansprechenden, ausssagekräftigen Bildern die mit Schärfe und gutem Blickwinkel Ihre Immobilie durch einen professionelle Fotografen ins rechte Licht setzen können Wunder bewirken!
Hier finden Sie eine Liste von Immobilien-Fotografen ... mehr lesen ...
|
|
|
|Sie verkaufen eine Reitimmobilie? Eine Finca? oder einen Bauernhof?
wir haben vorgemerkte Kunden und würden Ihnen gerne beim Verkauf behilflich sein – schreiben Sie mir doch einfach eine e-mail und wir unterhalten uns!
You are selling your equestrian property? A farm? A country home?
We have qualified clients and we would like to assist you selling your property – please send me an e-mail and I will contact you to discuss details!
Usted quiere vender su finca ecuestre? Su granja? Su cortijo?
Tenemos clientes registrados y nos sería un placer de asistirle de vender su propiedad – nada más que enviarnos un e-mail y le contactaremos para comentar detalles!
|
|
|
|Wir suchen im Kundenauftrag:
- Nordrhein-Westfalen - kleinen Reiterhof mit ca 10 Boxen
- Bayern - Landhaus, gerne in exklusiver Ausführung mit ca. 5 Boxen
- Eltville - 50 km Umkreis, Reitanlage für ca. 30 Pferde mit Reithalle und Platz
|
|
|
|
|Ich hoffe Sie hatten Gefallen an unserem Newsletter – bis zum nächsten Mal! Und wann immer wir helfen können, einfach anrufen!
I hope you enjoyed reading our Newsletter – until next time! Whenever we can help you, just give us a call!
Espero que le ha gustado nuestro circular – hasta la proxima vez! Siempre cuando podemos ayudarle, llamanos!
|
|
|
|
|
Sabine Wesseln (+34) 609.32.33.47
Mara's World of Horses S.A.
Vertretung in Spanien: 11130 Chiclana de la Frontera
i
|