Michael Jung is a double winner in Strzegom

Photo: Leszek Wójcik

Michael Jung with the 12-year-old fischerChipmunk FRH was the winner of the CCI4*-S class, the highest-ranked one of Strzegom Summer Tour. Polish rider was victorious in the „two-star” class.

The German multi-medalist was the favourite in the class since the beginning, performing flawlessly throughout all three trials. He got an impressive 19,4 in the dressage, then he finished the cross-country clear as the only one inside the time. A faultless showjumping round only confirmed that the pair is in amazing shape.

Dutch rider Raf Kooremans with Dimitri N.O.P. finished second after a clear jumping trial. Third place went to Lea Siegl (AUT) with Fighting Line.

Mateusz Kiempa riding Libertina, who was second after dressage, gained penalty points after going over the time in the cross-country. He also had one knockdown during the jumping, which made him finish at the 23 rdplace.

Paweł Spisak riding Banderas, fourth after the XC, can’t count today’s jumping as a successful one. Four knockdowns and points for time meant that the pair was placed 27 th.

More than 300 horses from 18 countries competed in the show. Athletes faced each other in four short-format classes and a 2* class for ponies.

Michael Jung dominated not only the 4* class. He brought three horses to the show and placed at the podium with each of them. With the 8-year-old fischerWild Wave he was the best in the CCI3*, in spite of one knockdown in the jumping. He was third in the same class with Go For S. Second place went to Lea Siegl (AUT) with van Helsing P. A clear round in the XC and jumping made her come up from the 14 th place after dressage.

The highest-ranked Polish pair of the class was Julia Gillmaier and Quinton 14. The athlete was 17 th after dressage, finished the cross-country a few seconds late and went clear in the showjumping, which made her take the 8 th place.

As many as 85 horses competed in the two-star class. The winner was Mateusz Kiempa riding Pitagoras. The Polish rider was fourth after dressage and secured his win with clear showjumping and XC rounds. The next two places went to German riders: Sonja Buck with Carla Bruni R and Vanessa Bölting riding Ready To Go W.

The winner of the CCIP2*-L class was Matti Garlichs from Germany with Andante D. Kato De Smidt (NED) was second with Orchid’s Tigersun, and Emilia Vogel (GER) took home the third place with Tina. The only Polish pair in the class – Julia Witkowska with Chester – finished 9 th.

The one-star Intro class belonged to Levi Cordes (GER) with Calesco 3. Second place went to his teammate Carlo Klippel with Carismo 22, and Sterre van Houte (NED) riding Guapo 29 was third.

