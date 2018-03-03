Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński
New date for Strzegom Spring Open
The spring show in Strzegom has been moved to a new date - 15-18.04.2021. We plan to play out all the following classes: CCI4*-S, CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S, CCI1*-INTRO, CCIP2*-S as well as a regional class CNC 100.
CCI entries
Riders that have already made their entries for the previous date do not have to make them again, although it is necessary to confirm those entries with their national federations. The FEI entry panel will be open until the 25th of March. Entries will be handled on a first-come-first-service basis and the number of places is limited.
CNC entries
The entry panel is open and available here: https://zawodykonne.com/zawody/apc/39. In order to compete, the entry has to be made again - the panel will be open until the 25th of March. Entries will be handled on a first-come-first-service basis and the number of places is limited.
CCI/CNC Schedule: https://eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/pl/sso-schedule.html
Strzegom Horse Trials