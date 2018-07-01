Nicole lays down the fashion Gauntlett on Ladies' Day

Nicole Gauntlett from Hampshire has been crowned Hickstead's Ladies' Day champion for 2017.

Hickstead Ladies' Day winner Nicole Gauntlett with model and TV presenter Jodie Kidd and showjumper Joe Whitaker (c) Craig Payne

The 21-year-old sported a floral, pastel-coloured dress from Chi Chi London accompanied by a pink fascinator from Accessorize, and her outfit caught the eye of celebrity judges Jodie Kidd and showjumper Joe Whitaker.

Nicole has won a luxury spa break for two at the Alexander House Hotel & Utopia Spa in West Sussex. Her prize includes dinner, champagne afternoon tea and a spa treatment for both guests, along with a magnum of Bollinger Champagne.

“I love Ladies' Day! It means I can dress up nicely and I can finally get my boyfriend in a suit - most weekends are spent in the mud at Motocross competitions!” she said.

Nicole enjoys coming to Hickstead, and is a horseowner herself - she owns a two-year-old Clydesdale/Hackney-cross and a Welsh Section A pony. She is starting a new job on Thursday, teaching disabled people to ride - so her Ladies' Day win is a great way to celebrate.

In second place was Gemma Bing, who has won an overnight stay at Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, with dinner for two along with spa treatments. Joan O'Connor took the second runner-up spot, and has won an eight-course dinner at the Michelin-starred Pass Restaurant at South Lodge Hotel.

The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead in West Sussex was founded in 1960 by Douglas Bunn, who had dreamed of creating a venue that could rival those on the continent. In 2010, Hickstead celebrated its 50th anniversary, having become known as the home of British showjumping. The showground has been the venue for several World and European Showjumping Championships. It now hosts two major international shows each year – the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting (22-25 June 2017) and the Longines Royal International Horse Show (25-30 July 2017); plus a national show in September known as the All England Jumping Championships (31 August - 3 September 2017).

