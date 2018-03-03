No “Old Masters” in 2020 - The popular series cannot be held under the current circumstances

After 25 years, there will be no public event of the renowned equestrian education series this year. After many months of planning and intensive discussions about alternative concepts in view of the corona pandemic, it is now final that the ‘The Old Masters’ presentations scheduled for September to November 2020 will unfortunately have to be canceled.

The Horses and Dreams Entertainment GmbH had been meaning to host the "The Old Masters" series together with Christina Henning this year, with nine locations in Germany and top-class guests such as Isabell Werth, Hubertus Schmidt, Helen Langehanenberg and Monica Theodorescu already confirmed. It had long been hoped that the development of the corona pandemic would weaken and that the number of visitors allowed at indoor events would be eased, but according to the latest reports, this is still a long way off. The health and safety of visitors and participants has priority, which is why the organizers in consultation with sponsors and partners decided to take this course of action. Many of the current restrictions of the Corona regulations will apply until the end of October and it is highly likely that not much will change until mid-November.

"Let's hope that in 2021 life will go back to normal and that the events can be carried out in the usual way," emphasizes Christina Henning from Frank R. Henning Exclusive Marketing.

In the meantime, equestrians and long-time fans of the event series are asked for their understanding. The Horses and Dreams Entertainment GmbH team are currently in regular discussion with ClipMyHorse.TV and some of the presenters and riders to try and create at least a bit of the Old Masters atmosphere "on the screen” at upcoming competitions.

Horses and Dreams Entertainment GmbH

Nach 25 Jahren wird es in diesem Jahr keine öffentliche Veranstaltung der renommierten Lehrreihe rund um den Reitsport geben. Nach vielen Monaten der Planung und intensiven Diskussionen über alternative Konzepte angesichts der Corona-Pandemie steht nun fest – die für September bis November 2020 angesetzten Termine müssen leider ausfallen.

Die Horses and Dreams Entertainment GmbH hatte die "Die Alten Meister" Foren gemeinsam mit Christina Henning in diesem Jahr weiterführen wollen, geplant waren neun Standorte in Deutschland mit hochkarätigen Gästen wie Isabell Werth, Hubertus Schmidt, Helen Langehanenberg und Monica Theodorescu. Man hatte lange darauf gehofft, dass sich die Entwicklung der Corona-Pandemie abschwächt und es Lockerungen bei den Besucherzahlen geben würde, doch davon ist man, nach den neuesten Meldungen, weit entfernt. Die Gesundheit und Sicherheit von Besuchern und Mitwirkenden geht vor, deshalb hat man sich in Abstimmung mit der Organisationsleitung, den Sponsoren und Partnern für diesen Weg entschieden. Viele aktuelle Beschränkungen der Corona-Verordnung gelten noch bis Ende Oktober und man kann heute nicht davon ausgehen, dass sich bis Mitte November viel daran ändern wird.

„Hoffen wir, dass in 2021 das Leben wieder einen normaleren Verlauf nimmt und die Veranstaltungen in gewohnter Weise durchgeführt werden können,“ betont Christina Henning von Frank R. Henning Exklusiv Marketing.

Reitsportfans und natürlich Reiterinnen und Reiter werden um Verständnis gebeten. Die Horses and Dreams Entertainment GmbH befindet sich derzeit in regelmäßigem Austausch mit ClipMyHorse.TV und man wird versuchen gemeinsam mit einigen der Referenten und Reitern wenigstens „am Bildschirm” für ein bisschen Alte Meister Atmosphäre zu sorgen.

