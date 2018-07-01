Normandie Horse Show in France

 

 

 

 

From August, 4th to August, 13th

 

From August, 4th to August, 13th 2017, the Normandie Horse Show (Pôle Hippique of Saint-Lô - Normandy - France) is the must-see horse event of this summer!

 

 

An event for the horse industry

From breeding to high-level sport, enjoy these 10 days to discover tomorrow’s champions during the Selle Francais Foals National Championship, the 1* & 3* International Show Jumping competitions and the long-awaited European Horse-Ball Championship.

In 2016, the Normandie Horse Show has counted more than 5,000 rounds (eventing, derby, driving, show jumping - from international Ponam, to amateur, to young horses courses and professional riders competition -), 2,000 horses, a great deal of commercial booths, meetings between riders, professionals and owners, plenty of activities (open-air movie theater, local meals, driving shows in the Saint-Lô National Stud's courtyard), a live-streaming video with more than 10,000 views, more than 40,000 visitors on a 35 hectares’ site completely dedicated to horses.

A 2017 edition filled with emotion!

Full program available on our website : www.normandiehorseshow.com

Or in Facebook : Normandie Horse Show

 

